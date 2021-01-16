Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times”- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C. and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

With our reputation for balanced and credible reporting, our ethical journalism and ground-breaking and impactful investigative stories, we have become one of the most reliable and preferred news portals in Nigeria and on the continent of Africa. We are among the most-visited websites in Nigeria and on the list of the country’s most-read newspapers.

We currently invite applications for the role of Business Development Executive

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full Time

Details:

The Business Development Executive role is for the individual who will drive potential business relationships and new opportunities especially within Lagos and its environs and serve also as contact at the Lagos Office for business enquiries. The person is not restricted to engaging with potential clients all over the country and even outside the country but will work out of the Lagos Office.

Requirements:

– Minimum of 2 years experience in Business Development and Marketing especially with an online news platform, News brand, magazine, PR agency, Digital marketing agencies, or similar organizations.

– Must have a professional network within PR agencies, advertising agencies, corporate entities, Government agencies, Development agencies, and other relevant organisations in general.

– Track record in successfully consummating transactions and generating revenue.

– Analytical and creative thinking skills

– Negotiating skills

– Goal-Focused

– Good communication skills (written and oral) in English; other languages are an advantage.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send a detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter of interest to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘Business Development Executive’ as the subject of the mail).

Only suitable and qualified candidates will be contacted.