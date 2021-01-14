ADVERTISEMENT

The Women Rights Officer shall support in the conceptualisation, implementation, and evaluation of the Centre’s programmes especially gender and women-focused programmes.

Position: WOMEN RIGHTS OFFICER

Responsible to: Programme Directors

Responsible for: Programme Officers

A. Programme Planning, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation

Design and develop programmes, proposals and projects in the areas of Leadership, Strategy and Development.

Implement, monitor and evaluate projects

B. Policy, Advocacy, Campaigns and Research

Identify issues and areas of Policy, Advocacy, campaigns and Research

Initiate, plan and carry out advocacy, campaigns and research

Ensure proper planning, implementation, and dissemination of research findings.

C. Partnership

Collaborate and partner with other organisations that will help the Centre achieve its goal and objectives.

D. Human Resource Management

Participate in the recruitment, selection, induction and capacity building of staff where necessary.

Manage any staff that reports to him/her

E. Financial Management

Support the financial planning process of the organisation

Ensure judicious use of resources of the centre

Retire advances promptly in line with the centre’s financial policy

F. Others

Produce reports as are required for the proper functioning of the centre

Represent the centre as delegated by relevant supervisors

Take active part in the activities of the centre

Assume any other responsibility relevant to the position and as may be assigned by relevant supervisors.

All interested candidates should send application letter and current resume to recruitment@centrelsd.org on or before Wednesday 20th January, 2021. Applications from Women are particularly welcome.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.

