The Women Rights Officer shall support in the conceptualisation, implementation, and evaluation of the Centre’s programmes especially gender and women-focused programmes.
Position: WOMEN RIGHTS OFFICER
Responsible to: Programme Directors
Responsible for: Programme Officers
A. Programme Planning, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Design and develop programmes, proposals and projects in the areas of Leadership, Strategy and Development.
- Implement, monitor and evaluate projects
B. Policy, Advocacy, Campaigns and Research
- Identify issues and areas of Policy, Advocacy, campaigns and Research
- Initiate, plan and carry out advocacy, campaigns and research
- Ensure proper planning, implementation, and dissemination of research findings.
C. Partnership
- Collaborate and partner with other organisations that will help the Centre achieve its goal and objectives.
D. Human Resource Management
- Participate in the recruitment, selection, induction and capacity building of staff where necessary.
- Manage any staff that reports to him/her
E. Financial Management
- Support the financial planning process of the organisation
- Ensure judicious use of resources of the centre
- Retire advances promptly in line with the centre’s financial policy
F. Others
- Produce reports as are required for the proper functioning of the centre
- Represent the centre as delegated by relevant supervisors
- Take active part in the activities of the centre
- Assume any other responsibility relevant to the position and as may be assigned by relevant supervisors.
All interested candidates should send application letter and current resume to recruitment@centrelsd.org on or before Wednesday 20th January, 2021. Applications from Women are particularly welcome.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.
