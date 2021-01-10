ADVERTISEMENT

The Embassy of Sweden in Abuja has a vacancy for the position as Personal Assistant to the Ambassador. The Embassy offers 6 months of probation, then, if satisfactory, a permanent position at the Embassy. The Personal Assistant to the Ambassador belongs to the Section of Administration, Consular Affairs and Security of the Embassy, but is directly subordinate to the Ambassador/Head of Mission. The Personal Assistant also substitutes the Accountant of the Embassy, when needed (secondary responsibility).

The Ambassador of Sweden in Abuja is accredited to Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and ECOWAS. The working language for locally employed at the Embassy is English.

Starting date for the position is February 2021 (date after agreement)

Main tasks and responsibilities:

− Administrative support to the Ambassador, including calendar meetings, arrangements and incoming correspondence, mail/email etc. Selection of prioritized invitations/activities, when needed.

− Assisting with business travel arrangements and bookings for the Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission

− Assisting with practicalities regarding delegation visits from Sweden and other external promotional activities

− Providing supporting documents for the Ambassador’s activities

− Protocolary contacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other authorities and official contacts in Sweden and the Embassy’s countries of responsibility (see above) such as notes verbales, correspondence to customs authorities and updated diplomatic lists.

− Drafting letters, correspondence and invitations

− Managing/updating the Embassy database system with key political, economic and local development partners

− Some administrative tasks regarding the salaries, vacation and sick leave for locally employed staff

− Accounting of the Embassy when the Accountant is away (secondary responsibility)

Competence and working experience:

Excellent knowledge of English, both in written and orally

Working experience from public authorities, preferably other diplomatic missions, agencies, ministries or other state authorities.

Social and communicative skills and a good sense of cooperation, structure and personal responsibility. Ability to work under time pressure.

Good IT-knowledge in Office for PC and other web-based programs.

For non-Nigerian nationals, work permit or other necessary arrangement

We look forward to your application with a CV/biography and a cover letter to linda.pedersen@gov.se no later than 18 January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.