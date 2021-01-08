The Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a global health nonprofit organization, uses proven approaches developed over 40 years to help leaders, health managers, and communities in developing nations build stronger health systems for greater health impact. We work to save lives by closing the gap between knowledge and action in public health.

Location: Abuja

Employment Type: Part-time

Consultancy Overview

Nigeria adopted the integrated community case management (iCCM) strategy in 2012, aimed at expanding access to life-saving interventions to under-five children.

The focus is to contribute to improving access to quality healthcare services to children under-five in the target communities.

ICCM is an equity-focused strategy that provides timely treatment for malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea at community level for populations with limited access to facility-based health care providers.

This strategy is delivered by community level health providers who are trained, regularly supervised, and have access to uninterrupted supplies of commodities. However, in Nigeria, iCCM currently depends heavily on donor support, compromising its sustainability. PMI-S plans to support Ebonyi and Benue/Zamfara states to implement iCCM using a sustainable approach as part of efforts to improve access to quality health services for children at the community level.

PMI-S will adopt relevant national guidelines and protocols as well as leveraging on lessons learned from iCCM projects implemented in Nigeria.

In view of the above, PMI-S seeks the services of a consultant who will conduct a desk assessment of iCCM interventions implemented in Nigeria to identify good /best practices, challenges, opportunities and lessons learned; and apply the findings to a deeper assessment of iCCM needs and opportunities in Ebonyi state under TO 03.

The consultancy may be extended later to conduct deeper iCCM assessments in Benue and/or Zamfara states under TO 04. The deeper state iCCM assessments will include key Informant interviews with SMOH, SPHCDA, and LGA Officials, as well as WDCs and community leaders to identify underserved LGAs and communities that will benefit from iCCM interventions.

This consultancy is specifically for the national level desk review of iCCM and an in-depth assessment of iCCM needs in Ebonyi state.

The Consultant will carry out the following tasks:

Specific Tasks

Task 1: Develop a study protocol and obtain ethical approval from the respective authorities

Task 2: Conduct a desk review of iCCM interventions implemented in Nigeria, to identify strategic approaches, good/best practices, challenges, opportunities and lessons learned. The consultancy will identify key elements to sustainability of iCCM implementation in the country. The review will cover a sample of iCCM interventions drawn from any states in Nigeria including Ebonyi, and will not be limited to only PMI-supported states.

Task 3: Conduct a deeper assessment of Ebonyi state to determine which communities and populations would benefit most from implementation of iCCM services, and with what models of iCCM service-delivery. The consultant will gather information on the distribution of the malaria burden (by geography and age groups), gaps in access to health facility-based malaria services, and lessons from previous iCCM implementation in Ebonyi to guide the selection of LGAs /communities where iCCM may be implemented in the state. S/he will conduct key informant interviews with SMOH officers (Director of Public Health, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, SMEP Manager, and IMCI focal person), Executive Secretary SPHCDA, LGA health managers (PHC Coordinators, LGA malaria and IMCI focal persons), WDC members and other community leaders to identify underserved LGAs and communities that will benefit from iCCM interventions, and map potential resources to support iCCM implementation in the state.

Task 4: Make recommendations on sustainable iCCM approaches in Nigeria and propose iCCM models that are most appropriate for Ebonyi state.

Deliverables:

Submission of the study protocol and approval by PMI-S and the ethical review committee.

A comprehensive report of the desk review of iCCM implementation in Nigeria including the selected state-specific components.

A detailed iCCM assessment report for Ebonyi that includes a list of relevant management/coordination structures or contacts/stakeholders that can support iCCM implementation in the state.

A PowerPoint presentation of key activities and findings.

Documentation of key activities, methodology, findings and recommendations for publication in a reputable journal.

Duration: 30 days

Timeframe: This assignment is expected to commence in February 2021 and end in March/April 2021. Detailed activity plan for the execution of this consultancy shall be submitted to the PMI-S Senior Malaria Technical Advisor for review and concurrence.

Reporting: The Activity Manager for this assignment is PMI-S Senior Malaria Technical Advisor. All technical and administrative responsibilities related to this assignment should be brought to his attention.

Qualifications

A postgraduate degree (Master’s degree or PhD) in public health or related field

Must have at least 7 years of progressive iCCM programmatic experience working with the Federal Ministry of Health and/or State Ministries of Health in Nigeria

Previous experience in successfully carrying out similar assignments in Nigeria is required

Experience with iCCM implementation in the focus states will be an added advantage

Must show demonstrable capacity to publish the results of the study in a reputable journal.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Note:

