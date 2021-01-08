The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) is a not-for-profit institution that generates agricultural innovations to meet Africa’s most pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and natural resource degradation. Working with various partners across sub-Saharan Africa, we improve livelihoods, enhance food and nutrition security, increase employment, and preserve natural resource integrity. IITA is a member of CGIAR, a global agriculture research partnership for a food secure future.
Ref: IITA-HR-NRS2021-001
Location: Ibadan, Oyo
Recruitment Type: National (1-year renewable contract)
Duties
- Work with Data Manager and the Excellence in Breeding Platform (EiB) on the adoption of a data management system (Enterprise Breeding System – EBS) for storing and retrieval of information;
- Curate historical data from the Maize crop improvement program into templates for migration to the EBS;
- Check the quality and integrity of the data to be uploaded to the EBS;
- Ensure that the CG-core metadata standards are adhered to for all Maize improvement data;
- Perform data wrangling of large datasets to fill defined templates;
- Define and implement data standards and best practices for Research Data Management by developing ontologies, phenotyping protocols, quality standards, Trait dictionaries, templates and fieldbooks.
- Maintain coherent repository of Crop Information (genealogy, phenotype and genotype) allowing public access and secondary use for predictive breeding and comparative biology;
- Assist members of the Maize breeding program to capture data electronically and use the EBS to manage the day to day activities of their breeding programs;
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualification
Master’s degree in Computer Science, Biometrics, Research Methods, Bioinformatics or other related field with five (5) years relevant experience in data management.
Competencies:
The ideal candidate must have:
Computer, data management, R Data wrangling skills.
Remuneration
We offer highly competitive salary with equally attractive benefits and excellent working conditions in a pleasant campus environment.
Application Closing Date
20th January, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Cover Letter which should address how their background / experience relates to the specific duties of the position applied for, Curriculum Vitae, Names and addresses of three professional referees (which must include either the Head of the applicant’s current or previous organization or applicant’s direct Supervisor / Superior at his / her present or former place of work). The application should be addressed to the Head, Human Resources Service.
Note: IITA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a diverse workforce. While all applications will be acknowledged, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
