ADVERTISEMENT

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology – creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today’s interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.

Requisition Id: 2020201854

Location: Lagos

Supervisor: Chief of Party-SHARP TO2

Job Type: Full time

Basic Function

The Director of Finance & Operations will report to the Chief of Party and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management, including financial systems implementation, budgeting, expenditure tracking, and financial reporting and accounting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops program budgets with teams and monitors budget pipelines;

Provides timely and accurate financial reports to FHI 360 and USAID as required;

Reviews and approves recommendations for financial planning and control, providing relevant fiscal information to senior management team;

Manages internal and external financial audits of the program;

Ensures continual review of internal and strategic controls, communications, risk assessments and maintenance of documentation;

Supports subcontractors as needed to ensure sound financial management and operations;

Ensures that sub-contracts, sub-grants and local consultancy documents and procedures are completed in a timely and correct manner and comply with FHI 360 and USAID policies and regulations; and

Provides overall financial and administrative coordination and support to ensure an effective and efficient operating platform for the project.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Requirements

A post-graduate degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or other related fields relevant to the position requirements;

At least ten years of experience in administrative and financial management of large complex projects of which at least eight years were in the field of international development including experience in management of USG funded projects and a track record in developing and managing large budgets;

Knowledge of and compliance to Federal Acquisition Regulations;

CPA, ACA, ICAN, CIMA, CFE or any other relevant professional qualification is required.

Strong financial and operational management experience with proven management skills; and

Professional level of oral and written fluency in English language.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply

Note: This job posting summarizes the main duties of the job. It neither prescribes nor restricts the exact tasks that may be assigned to carry out these duties. This document should not be construed in any way to represent a contract of employment. Management reserves the right to review and revise this document at any time.