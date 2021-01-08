ADVERTISEMENT

ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.

We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.

Job ID: 71

Location: Lagos

Department: Retail Division

Function: Campaigns Management

Reporting to: Head, Sales & Marketing

Travel Frequency: Occasionally

Purpose of the Job

This role will shape the creative direction, media planning and buying strategies, and integrated digital activities across ipNX’s campaigns.

To be responsible for developing, planning and directing the promotional activities for ipNX’s products in order to create brand awareness, while communicating the benefits of ipNX’s products to customers and prospects.

To build brand and audiences; integrating marketing, insight and engagement; and promoting products. Adopt innovative ways to develop the ipNXs audiences, target new visitors and drive revenue.

Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills

A Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations, International Relations, Information Technology, Business Administration or a related field (2.2/Upper Credit Minimum)

Professional qualification with the Chartered Institute of Marketing or its equivalent

Expert understanding of the ad tech landscape, including the different products and companies

Ability to navigate, influence, manage and lead cross-functional teams without direct line supervision

Ability to manage through ambiguity and balance multiple dynamic priorities

Influential storytelling skills, verbal and written

Communication, analytical and partnership skills

Knowledge of building B2B demand generation strategies and campaigns

Ability to balance strategy and campaign execution

Project management and execution skills

Ability to be Technological savvy which is necessary for today’s business to gain a wider consumer reach

Ability to build good working relationships across diverse business areas and functions, you will be a team player with a positive and flexible attitude to work

Ability to lead a team towards growth to enhance sales volumes and enhance revenue generation

Have an entrepreneurial spirit

Analytic skills must be keen in conducting research and data-driven insights, having an in-depth knowledge of the business’s product, strategic, analytical and marketing concepts

Ability to possess interpersonal skills that will encourage openness and trust both internally and externally. Showing calmness under stressful situations and in uncertainty, inspiring the same in his team

Ability to use MS Word and PowerPoint, which are necessary for creating both visually and verbally engaging reports and presentations

A strong team player, who supports their colleagues and share their skills

Good interpersonal & work flow management skills

Work Experience:

10 or more years of consumer marketing/media experience, with a focus on direct response strategy

6 or more years of experience on a client marketing team or a media agency

4 or more years of digital direct response campaign experience

Experience in developing data driven media strategies

Experience collaborating with creative teams for joint, idea led media plans

Experience with converting B2B leads to sales and the previous use of marketing automation tools

Experience developing national and local campaigns

Extensive marketing experience across all marketing and communications channels and a broad knowledge of campaign planning, execution, agency management & post-event analysis

Strong experience of stakeholder management

Experience analyzing campaign results and measure performance against KPIs

Experience in budgeting, forecasting and planning experience in an operational environment

Experience in using data to illustrate business conclusions

Proven track record of achieving targets and driving sales growth in a business

Prior experience in product management

Previous experience successfully managing Marketing team ideally from a similar industry

Strong experience as a line manager and a coach leading diverse teams

Other Requirements:

Customer Focus

Action orientation

Drive results

Cultivate Innovation

Ability to optimize work processes

Resilience

Self-Development

Nimble Learning

Ensures Accountability

Develops Talent

Drives Engagement

Drives Vision & Purpose

Excellent Decision Quality

Expected Key Results:

Execute Advertising and Campaign Strategy

Public Relations

Advertising and Campaign Budget Management, Activities and Communication

Campaign Reporting and Analysis

Stakeholder Management

Successful Partnership for Revenue Growth and Sustainability

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2021.

Method of Application

