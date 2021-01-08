ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
Job ID: 68
Location: Lagos
Department: Retail Division
Function: User Experience
Reporting to: Team Lead, Customer Retention
Travel Frequency: N/A
Purpose of the Job
- The User Experience Officer is responsible for providing feedback and participate in end user focus groups, readiness reviews, and other sessions as an advocate for customer requirements, customer features, troubleshooting support in collaboration with relevant teams. To deliver unparalleled customer experience to retail buying customers.
- The role will work collaboratively with product owners and managers to identify user issues, design solutions and develop working prototypes and build relationships across teams to promote collaboration and efficiency that will raise the bar for the user experience.
Expected Key Results:
- User Experience Management
- Customer Satisfaction through Evaluation
- User Experience
- Customer Insight through Stakeholder Management
- Service Delivery & Performance Measurement
- Team Work and Performance.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales or related field (2.2/ Upper Credit Minimum)
- Strong people management and engagement skills
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Assertive and respectful personality who views any customer loss as an unacceptable occurrence
- Process driven and organized, approaching problems in a systematic way
- Highest ethical standards, integrity, authenticity, credibility, and character
- Proven track record of surpassing objectives and delivering exceptional results
- Great time management skills and with a self-starter attitude
- Have an eye for details and the ability to adapt your writing style accordingly
- Excellent telephone manners and great written communication skills at all levels that demonstrates empathy and understanding during calls and when appropriate
- Ability to speak the language of Analytics & non-technical stakeholders
- Stakeholder management: ability to interact seamlessly with C-suite employees
- Demonstrate a clear understanding of the latest trends in customer experience
- Understanding of the importance of good media communication for a large organization
- A keen commercial awareness and the ability to rapidly identify issues and propose solution
- Ability to build successful relationships at all levels
- Ability to diagnose common customer needs and issues, and to translate those needs into actionable solutions
- Ability to gather and interpret data in an unbiased fashion
- Excellent analytical and quantitative skills; ability to use hard data and metrics to back up assumptions and develop business cases
- Have an entrepreneurial spirit
- Ability to demonstrate a mature understanding of key business needs
- Excellent documentation and PowerPoint presentation skills.
- Good project and time management skills – Ability to work independently and manage one’s time.
- Problem solving skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills
- History of career growth, consistently meeting and exceeding goals and increasing responsibilities
- Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning and resource allocation.
Work Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years account management/customer success/sales experience required
- Experience of working in a user experience capacity, ideally across both Business and Retail organisations
- Experience using Customer-centric capabilities and delivery of programmes across multiple business
- Experience working in a complex matrix environment is desirable
- Good understanding of Customer Insight approaches and methods
- Experience in Telecommunications industry will be an added advantage
- Experience in similar roles within IT or Hospitality environment, preferably both
- Extensive experience working strategically with a large customer base within the business intelligence and analytics space
- Experience of managing effective customer consultation including using social media tools in business.
Other Requirements:
- Customer Focus
- Tech savvy
- Action orientation
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Ability to optimize work processes
- Resilience
- Self-Development
- Nimble Learning
- Ensures Accountability
- Develops Talent
- Drives Engagement
- Drives Vision & Purpose
- Excellent Decision Quality.
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
