ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
Job ID: 73
Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
Department: Business Division
Function: Wi-Fi Project Engineer
Reporting to: Service Fulfilment & Support
Travel Frequency: As Required
Purpose of the Job
- Reporting to the Team Lead, Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi Project Engineer is responsible for designing and deploying carrier grade and reliable Wi-Fi network infrastructure for enterprise customers in accordance with set SLAs.
- He / she is also responsible for overseeing the ‘support and maintenance’ of the installed Wi-Fi network infrastructure within ipNX (Core) as well as deployments for Enterprise Customers (Access).
- He will be responsible for planning, directing and coordinating all activities required to fulfil and maintain enterprise Wi-Fi Services to customers. These include: carrying out extensive surveys to first of all identify the optimal equipment and solutions for delivering the requested services, creating the design diagrams, initiating and completing the procurement process, carrying out the actual installations as projects as well as the maintenance of these installations.
- He is equally tasked with ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence during all levels of engagements with customers – including during surveys, service delivery (installations) as well as during support calls / visits.
- In addition to the above, he is also required to provide routine in-house training where required.
Expected Key Results:
- Network Infrastructure& Customer Management
- Reporting
- Asset Management
- People Management
- Training
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skill
- Education: BSC Computer Science / Computer Engineering / IT Related Disciplines (2.2 / Upper Credit Minimum)
- Technical: Understanding of Computer Networks and aspects of Project Management.
- Cisco Network Certification/PMP is a bonus
- Technical: Practical Experience with Network Connectivity Installations (Routers & Switches)
- Technical: Practical Knowledge of Wireless Technology and Installations (any of: RF, Radio, Microwave, GSM, LTE or Wi-Fi and Base Stations)
- Technology: Microsoft Office Suite competence [Bonus: Visio, MS Project]
- Language: Fluent English
- Communication: Exemplary Communication Skills [Face to Face and over the telephone]; Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of an organization
Work Experience:
- At least 1 year experience within the telecoms space
- A good understanding of computer networks as well as some aspects of project management (Cisco Certification/ PMP is a bonus)
- A good grasp of technical installations (wireless & wireline), the use of applicable tools and willingness to learn more
- Good understanding of relevant wireless technology (hardware) and other network connectivity equipment including routers and switches
- Good understanding of Microsoft Office Suite including MS Project
- Must be comfortable with MS Visio for drawing survey and network design diagrams
Other Requirements:
- Hardworking and Tenacious
- Resilience
- Action orientation
- Tech Savvy
- Result Driven
- Excellent Decision Quality
- Attention to Detail
- Problem Solving
- Analytical
- Ability to work with teams
- Customer Focus
- Self-Development
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
