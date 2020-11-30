ADVERTISEMENT

Bizpool Africa is an outsourcing agency which trains and creates career opportunities.

Location: Abuja (FCT)

Job Description

We are searching for a qualified Quantity Surveyor to join our project team of professionals

The Quantity Surveyor will be tasked with analyzing existing budgets and making improvements, reviewing plans and preparing quantity estimates, negotiating with various contractors and vendors, as well as building relationships with clients, Civil Engineers and site managers.

Responsibilities

▪ Reviewing construction plans and preparing quantity requirements.

▪ Scrutinizing maintenance and material costs, as well as contracts to ensure the best deals.

▪ Liaising with site managers, clients, contractors, and subcontractors.

▪ Preparing reports, analyses, contracts, budgets, risk assessment, and other documents.

▪ Advising managers and clients on improvements and new strategies.

▪ Keeping track of materials and ordering more when required.

▪ Documenting any changes in design and updating budgets.

▪ Establishing and maintaining professional relationships with external and internal stakeholders.

▪ Traveling from the office to various sites as required.

Requirements

▪ Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying

▪ Member of the Quantity Surveyor Institute of Nigeria

▪ Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

▪ Sound knowledge of construction.

▪ Excellent negotiating and interpersonal skills.

▪ Ability to organize, plan, and strategize.

▪ Great networking abilities.

Read Also No Content Available

Application Closing Date

8th December, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: recruitment@bizpool.africa using the Job Title as the subject of the email