The Field Support Services Project (FSSP) is part of the effort to make Canada’s development assistance in Nigeria more effective, more focused, and more accountable. FSSP’s mandate includes providing a range of services supporting the implementation of Canada’s development programs in Nigeria to improve the quality of program delivery, including access to Technical Specialists and other consultants with local knowledge and experience; provision of administrative, logistical, procurement and financial services; and provision of support to local development initiatives for the execution of Canada’s development programs in Nigeria.

Location: Abuja

Job Description

We are in search of a Program Map Designer to design an interactive exhaustive graphical and text information process map that visually describes the flow of work in Nigerian where Canada is implementing projects at the state and LGA levels.

The map should illustrate the flow of the work and the interaction with the organization enabled by click and hovering capacity so as to allow a State to pop up displaying the project title, description, state, LGA and implementing partner. Each allocated project should be designated by a different color.

The map design must be interactive allowing growth for addition of future designated Canadian projects.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree qualification.

5 – 10 years experience.

Application Closing Date

8th December, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications to:info_fssp_ng@transtec.be , attaching their CV / Resume, Covering Letter, and samples of similar work in the last 5 years (or provide links). Please make “Program Map” the subject of the email.

Note: Only the proposals shortlisted will be contacted