The African Union has unveiled a new website for jobs announcements which will also serve as a hub for those who want to pick a career with the pan-African union.

The new webpage also provides for jobseekers with the opportunity to create a profile which can be used to assess them for existing vacancies.

The AU career hub site is https://careers.au.int.

Interested jobseekers are advised to click on “Search Jobs” in order to view all available vacancies.

Prospective candidates can create a personal account by following instructions provided on the site.

The personal account can then be populated by developing personal profile which comprises CV, cover letter, international passport, certificates, among others.

Applications who fulfill hiring requirements will be selected on merit and assessed by the Recruitment Team.

An announcement by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new procedure follows a decision of the Executive Council of the union on the need to be more transparent with recruitment process.