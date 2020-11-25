ADVERTISEMENT

Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times”- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C. and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

With our reputation for balanced and credible reporting, our ethical journalism and ground-breaking and impactful investigative stories, we have become one of the most reliable and preferred news portals in Nigeria and on the continent of Africa. We are among the most-visited websites in Nigeria and on the list of the country’s most-read newspapers.

We currently invite applications for the role of Business Consultant.

Location: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Enugu, Kano, Ogun, Ibadan.

Details:

The Business Consultant role is a commissioned role, for those who wish to work as marketing representatives for Premium Times in seeking advertisements, business opportunities and business partnerships for Premium Times. The role affords flexibility and earnings based on an attractive percentage commission (after VAT) on every deal generated by the Business consultant.

Requirements:

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Media Marketing or with an online platform, News brand, magazine, PR agency, Digital marketing agencies, or similar organizations.

Read Also No Content Available

– Must have a professional network within PR agencies, advertising agencies, corporate entities, Government agencies, Development agencies, and other relevant organisations.

– Track record in successfully generating revenue.

– Good communication skills (written and oral) in English and other languages.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send a detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter of interest to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘Business consultant’ as the subject of the mail).

Premium Times encourages women and people with disabilities to apply.