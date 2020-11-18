Job Title: Bursar

Location: Delta

The Position

Candidate for the post must have the ability to provide good leadership that can inspire and motivate colleagues with clear vision for the development of the University.

He must have communication and interpersonal skills, and able to command the respect and loyalty of staff of the University.

Qualification & Experience

Possess an honours degree or HND in Accounting, from a recognized institution and possession of additional advanced degree in accounting will be an added advantage.

Must have a minimum of fifteen (15) years of cognate experience in Bursary.

Must have evidence of consummate management and leadership passion.

Must have attained the rank of a Deputy Bursar or Bursar either in a tertiary institution or University.

Must not be above 60 years of age by November, 2020.

Must be at least a qualified member of a professional body such as ICAN, ACCA, ANAN, CIMA, CPA.

Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of relevant accounting packages.

Must possess NYSC Discharge Certificate or evidence of exemption.

Vision Statement

Candidate must provide a vision statement of not more than 500 words relating to the University in his 5-year tenure with particular reference to the administration and control of the financial affairs of the University.

Tenure

The successful candidates for the office of the Bursar shall have a single term of five (5) years from the effective date of appointment.

Salary and Conditions of Service

The remuneration and other conditions of service is as applicable to the post of a Bursar of Federal Universities in Nigeria and as may be determined from time to time by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the University’s Governing Council as appropriate.

Application Closing Date

29th December, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Applications with thirty (30) copies of their detailed CV. Candidates should highlight the following in the order indicated below:

Full Name (Surname first, in capital letters)

Place and Date of Birth

Age

Gender

Marital Status

Number and Ages of Children

Postal Address

Permanent Home Address

Nationality

State of Origin and LGA

E-mail Address and Phone Numbers

Schools attended with dates

Qualifications obtained with dates i.e. Degree(s), (including Dates/Class, and Institutions) and/or any other qualifications and distinctions (photocopies of certificates to be attached)

Previous employment(s); Position(s), Date(s)

Membership of Professional Bodies

Present employment, Status, Salary (detail with work schedule)

Names and Addresses of three (3) referees.

Applicants are expected to request their referees to forward their reports under confidential cover with the envelope marked post of Bursar as applicable, directly to the Vice-Chancellor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants should submit under confidential cover in sealed envelopes marked Post of Bursar as applicable, to reach the Vice-Chancellor to:

The Vice-Chancellor,

Federal University of Petroleum Resources,

P.M.B. 1221, Effurun,

Delta State.