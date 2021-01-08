ipNX Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing Information and Communications Technology companies. In our business, we connect everything – people, information, and services.
We are specialized in network connectivity, and delivery of internet, telephony, television as well as cloud-based software application services to corporate and residential customers.
Job ID: 18
Location: All Branches
Department: Human Resource, Finance, Wifi and Voice, Network Infrastructure uni, Information Systems & Technology
Reporting to: Supervisor
Function: As applicable to requesting unit
Travel Frequency: Occasional
Introduction of the Job
- The ipNX internship program offers students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria the opportunity to gain work experience and providing students the opportunity to work directly with inspiring and experienced professionals
- The insights and skills gained by the end of the programme would be invaluable for future careers to the following category of applicants:
- Students undergoing the mandatory SIWES (Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme) program (Industrial Trainee).
- Graduates who have completed their Higher National Diploma programs for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education & Bachelor Degree for university institutions .and are awaiting NYSC deployment (Pre-Service).
- Corp members currently undergoing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Purpose of the Job
- To learn new skills and add to their knowledge base while gaining confidence in their abilities.
- To offer the opportunity to work with someone who can become a mentor for you – not only in the internship but throughout their career.
- To learn about a career field from the inside and decide if this is the right career field for them.
- To offer the opportunity to practice communication and teamwork skills.
- To gain industry knowledge first hand from the organization and professionals.
- To gain valuable experience and accomplishments to add to their resume.
- To provide evidence that they have initiative, are reliable, and have a sense of responsibility.
- To apply some of the ideas learned in school and provide a bridge between school and the professional world.
Deliverables:
- This section requires the top five accountabilities that role is to deliver own. Written in outcome language, this is not a listing of tasks but a grouping of tasks to determine outcomes required from the tasks.
Expected Key Results (Detailed KPIs):
- Communications
- Dependability
- Initiative
- Job Knowledge
- Use of Technology
- Overall Job Performance
Demonstrate (Key competencies):
- This section requires an overview of the education, experience, and skills required to do the job at a satisfactory level. It is not a list of the jobholder’s qualification.
Educational Qualifications & Functional Skills
- CGPA ( 2.50 minimum) / B.Sc (2.2 minimum) / HND (Upper Credit minimum).
- WAEC (Minimum 6 B’s & C’s)
Work Experience:
- Little or no work experience
Other Requirements:
- Customer Focus
- Tech savvy
- Action orientation
- Drive results
- Cultivate Innovation
- Ability to optimize work processes
- Resilience.
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should CLICK HERE to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should address their Cover Letters to:
The Human Resource Manager,
Human Capital Management,
ipNX Nigeria.
Note: All Pre-service & I.T Internship Cover Letters should state the duration of the internship.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
