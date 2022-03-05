Premium Times Services Ltd, Publishers of “Premium Times”- an online news brand of both local and international repute – is a media company with headquarters in Abuja, offices in Lagos and Washington D.C. and representatives across Nigerian states.

Premium Times was established in 2011 and is led by seasoned, highly skilled and award-winning professionals with integrity and in-depth knowledge of the journalism industry and digital media space.

With our reputation for balanced and credible reporting, our ethical journalism and ground-breaking and impactful investigative stories, we have become one of the most reliable and preferred news portals in Nigeria and on the continent of Africa. We are among the most-visited websites in Nigeria and on the country’s most-read newspapers list.

We are currently inviting candidates who consider themselves experienced, competent, energetic, and intrepid to be part of our copy-editing team.

Ideal candidates should have the high-level ability:

To spot grammatical and factual errors and clean up copies.

To identify more robust or more relevant angles buried within stories written by reporters and others.

To properly contextualise reports

To enrich reports with relevant background, analyses and context.

To accurately interpret statements/stories even when missed by reporters and other editors.

Candidates must also

Be an agent of change.

Possess strong writing skills.

Have an aversion to corruption.

Have proven experience as a standard/copy editor.

Have good interpersonal relations skills.

Possess inquiring mind and logical reasoning.

Be willing to work.

An academic background in the English Language is an added advantage

Employment Type: Full Time

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and writing samples in a single word document emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘Copy Editor’ as the subject of the mail). Only suitable and qualified candidates will be contacted.

Premium Times is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We ensure equal opportunity for all applicants without regard to origin, religious or political affiliations, gender, or other non-merit factors