ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIUM TIMES is an investigative, multiple award-winning Nigerian newspaper established to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, advance the socio-economic wellbeing and rights of the people, and promote and enrich their cultural practices. It’s key mission is to advocate for best practices, good governance, transparency and human rights, in line with the values expected of a modern democratic state.

The newspaper is seeking young reporters for the following roles:

1. Diaspora Reporter

This position involves reporting on the Nigerian diaspora communities around the world – their accomplishments, challenges, controversies, remittances and the values Nigerians back home can tap from them.

2. Education/Professional Development Reporter

The job entails reporting on issues surrounding the Nigerian educational systems – policies, pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher education, educational institutions, education-related agencies of the states and federal governments, admission matters, infrastructure, staff and student matters etc.

Ideal candidates should have the ability:

• To collect, verify and analyse newsworthy information.

• To write and deliver audience-centered news stories that can enhance our audience’s rights to know and guide them to make informed decisions.

• To provide live reports from scenes of events and illustrate stories with multimedia elements – text, photo, audio, video and graphics.

• To evaluate and investigate news leads/tips to generate great and impactful stories for publication.

• To stay up to date with events on their beats and demonstrate mastery of the subject they cover or report about.

Candidates must also:

• Be dynamic, self-driven and hard-nosed.

• Be able to smell and unearth even the best-concealed news and information

• Have a strong commitment to the ethics of the journalism profession

• Possess good writing and interviewing skills with the ability to extract relevant information about technical and complex topics and turn it into a clear, concise and conversational content

• Have proven work experience as a reporter for at least 2-5 years. Outstanding candidates with fewer years of experience may be considered

• Have aversion for corruption.

• Have good interpersonal relations skills.

• Possess inquiring minds and logical reasoning.

• Be organized, able to meet deadlines and juggle various tasks while at the same time maintaining a high level of attention to detail and sustaining overall work quality

• Have the eagerness to learn and adapt to new situations and environments

• Be able to travel at short notices.

• Have deep understanding of political, economic and social issues.

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Location: Abuja

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send a detailed curriculum vitae, cover letter of interest, and two writing samples or links to published stories in a single file emailed to hr@premiumtimesng.com (kindly indicate ‘Diaspora Reporter’ OR ’Educational/Professional Reporter ‘as the subject of the mail).

Only ideal and qualified candidates will be contacted.

Premium Times is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.