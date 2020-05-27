 PT CONTENT SERVICES - NPA - Premium Times Nigeria

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

The Nigerian Ports Authority is a federal government agency that governs and operates the ports of Nigeria. The major ports controlled by the NPA include: the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos; Calabar Port, Delta Port, Rivers Port at Port Harcourt, and Onne Port.

Statutory Duties And Functions

  • Develop, own and operate ports and harbours
  • Provide safe and navigable channel
  • Offer cargo handling and storage services
  • Maintain Port facilities and equipment
  • Ensure safety and security
  • Develop and own property

Agency Overview

Headquarters: Lagos

Jurisdiction: Nigeria

Managing Director: Hadiza Bala Usman

Founded: 1954

Subsidiary: Bonny Channel Company

﻿

