PT CONTENT SERVICES - NPA - Premium Times Nigeria

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)The Nigerian Ports Authority is a federal government agency that governs and operates the ports of Nigeria. The major ports controlled by the NPA include: the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos; Calabar Port, Delta Port, Rivers Port at Port Harcourt, and Onne Port.
Statutory Duties And Functions
- Develop, own and operate ports and harbours
- Provide safe and navigable channel
- Offer cargo handling and storage services
- Maintain Port facilities and equipment
- Ensure safety and security
- Develop and own property
Agency Overview
Headquarters: Lagos
Jurisdiction: Nigeria
Managing Director: Hadiza Bala Usman
Founded: 1954
Subsidiary: Bonny Channel Company