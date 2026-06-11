The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) trained 100 youths in mechatronics to repair petrol and CNG powered tricycles and motorcycles in Zamfara State.

The automotive centre in Gusau was commissioned on Thursday by the Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the centre and training were coordinated through a collaboration between the NADCC and the Zamfara State office of the Made in Nigeria Special Project.

The statement noted that the Automotive Training Centres (ATCs) were established in all six geo-political zones, providing equal access to training and technical services.

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In his remarks at the event, Governor Dauda Lawal said that advances in mechatronics, electric mobility, alternative fuel technologies, smart diagnostics, and digital systems are redefining transportation worldwide.

He said, “I warmly welcome the Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh; the Chairman of the NADDC Governing Board, Chief Emma Eneukwu; the Director-General and CEO of NADDC, Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, along with our development partners and private sector representatives.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Through its visionary leadership and commitment to skills development, NADDC has continued to position Nigeria to become one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturing nations.

“I also commend (PADSON Group) Nigeria Limited, the Made-in-Nigeria Project Office, the program facilitators, and all stakeholders whose dedication and collaboration have made this project a reality.”

“As a government, we recognise that the future belongs to societies that invest in knowledge, innovation, and human capital development. It is therefore imperative that our youths acquire industry-relevant competencies that enable them to compete favourably in the rapidly evolving global economy.

“After assuming office in 2023, I visited NADDC in Abuja within a month to seek collaboration in equipping youths with practical automotive skills. I believe empowering youth with employable skills is vital to fight poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. I’m pleased that this vision has now materialised.

“Today marks a milestone in our commitment to youth empowerment, skills, technology, and economic growth in Zamfara State, opening doors to opportunities, innovation, self-reliance, and prosperity for our young people.”

The governor emphasised that establishing the Centre in Zamfara aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on youth development, industrialisation, and cleaner energy through the Presidential CNG Initiative.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Industry, Mr Owan, said the Federal Government has intensified its engagements with international investors and leading automotive manufacturers to establish automotive industrial hubs and expand local production capabilities across Nigeria.