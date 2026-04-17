Candidates across Nigeria are writing the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This draws me to reflect on a defining moment of foresight, compassion and quality leadership in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State. A leadership that clearly understands and imbibes the tenets of the Tomorrow Is Here Agenda of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in Enugu State.

Just weeks ago, Igbo-Eze South Local Government, in partnership with the Office of the First Lady, Enugu State, and the Rauf Badamosi Foundation, championed the 2026 Igbo-Eze South Local Government Education Support Initiative. The intervention has since translated into tangible opportunities for thousands of our young people through free JAMB and WAEC registrations.

This initiative stands as a bold testament to a governance model that prioritises human capital development as the bedrock of sustainable development and progress, mirroring at the grassroots, Governor Mbah’s broader vision of building a prosperous and future-ready Enugu State, where no child is left behind.

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As these young minds take up these exams with reassuring hope that the journey of their tertiary education aspirations begins today, I wish to commend the visionary leadership of my boss, Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, whose administration made sure that these students from Igbo-Eze South sit for this examination FREE OF CHARGE, as well as the invaluable contributions of the First Lady of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah, whose intervention secured free registration for all female candidates and Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, who through the Rauf Badamosi Foundation, facilitated the free WAEC registration for these students.

Their shared commitment has restored hope, reduced financial barriers and positioned our students for academic advancement. Their collective effort underscores the power of collaboration in driving meaningful social impact.

To our dear students and beneficiaries from Igbo-Eze South, as you begin this critical examination today, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes. This opportunity is both a privilege and a responsibility, one that calls for diligence and excellence.

We are confident that the investment in you will yield outstanding results and open doors to greater achievements, leading to a more prosperous tomorrow for Igbo-Eze South and beyond.

* Isaac Chibueze Onoyima is the Special Assistant to the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA on Media and Publicity