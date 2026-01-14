A foremost Nigerian lawyer, Monday Onyekachi Ubani, SAN, has declared that Abia State has moved forward since Governor Alex Otti’s election in 2023, and that residents would not allow the state to return to the era of decay, stagnation and political misrule.

Mr Ubani, from Abia State, was reacting to the political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stated that Mr Otti’s victory in 2023 marked a turning point in Abia’s political and development history, describing it as the moment the state “saw light” after years of darkness.

According to him, within just over two years in office, Governor Otti has proven beyond doubt that Abia made the right choice, delivering governance defined by capacity, competence, integrity, transparency and compassion.

He noted that Mr Otti administration has recorded visible and measurable achievements across nearly every sector of the state’s economy, a feat that has never been seen in Abia’s recent political history.

Mr Ubani listed urban renewal, aviation, energy reforms, massive road construction, waste management, healthcare delivery, education, security, workers’ welfare and prompt payment of salaries as some of the key areas where Mr Otti has made “dramatic” improvements.

He also praised the governor’s bold decision to take over and complete abandoned federal projects, a move he said has restored Abia’s dignity and accelerated development across the state.

“Objectively speaking, Governor Otti has not been found wanting in any area of governance,” Mr Ubani declared.

The lawyer said the scale of Mr Otti’s performance has created an unprecedented political consensus in Abia, where citizens are no longer driven by party labels but by results and delivery.

According to him, Abians are now united by one simple principle – performance – insisting that regardless of party platform, the people are determined to return Mr Otti to office in 2027 to complete his constitutionally guaranteed eight-year tenure.

“Whether PDP, APC, Labour, ADC, APGA or any other platform, Abians will follow Alex Otti because he has delivered. The people are not interested in symbols; they are interested in results,” he stated.

Mr Ubani dismissed those plotting against Mr Otti’s re-election as a minority without political weight, stressing that the silent majority of Abians who have felt the impact of the governor’s performance will decide the future.

He added that after years of unpaid salaries, decaying infrastructure and institutional collapse, Abians now enjoy stability, dignity and hope, and they will not allow “political merchants” to drag the state backwards.

In a strong faith-based declaration, Mr Ubani asserted that Mr Otti’s re-election in 2027 is divinely ordained.

“As long as God lives and rules in the affairs of men, Dr Alex Chioma Otti shall be re-elected Governor of Abia State in 2027,” he declared.

Mr Ubani’s statement has further strengthened the growing political momentum across Abia, where stakeholders, professionals and ordinary citizens continue to rally behind Governor Otti as the symbol of the state’s rebirth.