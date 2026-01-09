Busha, one of Nigeria’s licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a major brand refresh that signals its evolution from a crypto trading platform into a full-service digital money app.

The refresh includes a new logo, a redesigned mobile app, and the launch of new financial products that seamlessly combine crypto and traditional money management.

As individuals in emerging markets increasingly seek flexible, secure ways to manage both fiat and digital assets, Busha’s expanded offering is designed to meet these needs on a single, regulated platform, whether users are saving in local currencies, trading crypto and other asset classes, or accessing liquidity without selling their assets.

The new Busha logo features a currency note and a coin, symbolising the seamless integration of fiat and crypto in daily financial life. This visual refresh represents the company’s evolution into a comprehensive money app, a single platform where users can manage both traditional and digital currencies with simplicity and ease.

Alongside the brand refresh, Busha has rolled out a redesigned app experience built around simplicity and clarity. The refreshed interface is designed to make it straightforward for both first-time users and experienced traders to navigate the platform, manage funds, and make informed financial decisions.

“We started Busha as a trusted, regulated gateway to crypto in Nigeria. Over time, it became clear that crypto was not the end goal; it was the foundation, said Michael Adeyeri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Busha. What we are building now is broader and more ambitious, a single money app where Africans can live their entire financial lives. This brand refresh represents more than a new look for Busha, it marks a new chapter in how we serve our users.”

The company has also expanded its product suite with the introduction of local currency savings, which allows users to earn competitive interest on their local currency savings through flexible, secure savings options. In addition, asset-backed loans, starting with crypto, have been added to enable users access instant liquidity without selling their investment holdings/assets, providing short-term financial flexibility while maintaining long-term exposure to potential market growth.

Speaking on the company’s new direction, Moyo Sodipo, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Busha, said, “This launch is just the beginning. We are rolling out these features in phases, starting with Nigeria, while preparing to expand into additional emerging markets. Our focus is on building thoughtfully, listening to our users, and delivering products that truly meet their financial needs.”

This expansion comes at a time of rapid growth in digital finance and stablecoin adoption across multiple emerging markets, driven by increased financial literacy, regulatory clarity, and demand for alternative financial tools. Through its integration of crypto services and traditional money features, Busha is positioning itself as a trusted financial partner for a new generation in emerging markets.

The company, which serves over one million users across Nigeria and Kenya, is targeting further expansion into more emerging markets as it rolls out additional features and services in the coming months, starting with Nigeria.

The refreshed Busha app is now available for update and download on iOS and Android in Nigeria.

For more information on Busha’s new brand identity and product offerings, visit website