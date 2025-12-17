The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, on 15 December, visited the youths from Enugu North Senatorial District, who are on a 10-day training on Ethical Artificial Intelligence Skills at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Mr Ukwueze’s visit was meant to encourage the trainees and to assess firsthand the progress of this strategic capacity-building workshop.

The training, fully funded by the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, is implemented in partnership with the UNESCO Country Office, Abuja, and UNN, through the university’s Directorate of International Collaborations and the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education. The training, which began some days ago, is now in advanced stages.

The initiative is designed to equip young people from Enugu North Senatorial District with ethical, practical and future-oriented competencies in artificial intelligence and intelligent systems.

The council chairman, Mr Ukwueze, during the visit, interacted extensively with the trainees, observed their hands-on sessions, and engaged the facilitators delivering the programme.

“I was highly impressed by the level of discipline, enthusiasm and intellectual curiosity displayed by the participants, as well as their growing ability to align with emerging global trends in ethical Artificial Intelligence,” the chairman said.

“I commend them for seizing this rare opportunity and for their commitment to acquiring skills that will shape their personal growth and professional relevance in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and the deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, reiterated his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, skills acquisition and human capital development, in line with the transformative vision of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

He said the training is a reflection of Governor Mbah’s “Tomorrow Is Here” agenda, which prioritises innovation, technology-driven growth and the deliberate preparation of a future-ready workforce for Enugu State.

He encouraged the trainees to remain focused, disciplined, and fully committed throughout the remaining days of the programme, assuring them of his continued support in creating platforms and opportunities that would empower the youths, unlock their potential, and position them for success in the global digital and innovation ecosystem.

Mr Ukwueze, so delighted about the progress so far, thanked the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, for providing an enabling academic and research environment that continues to support high-impact initiatives of this nature.

“His (Prof Ortuanya’s) leadership has further strengthened institutional partnerships that promote innovation, international collaboration and youth development,” the chairman said.

The chairman was accompanied on the visit by his dear wife, Empress Ugo-Ferdinand, a lawyer; the Acting Director of International Collaborations, UNN, Dr Kelechi E Nnamani; as well as the UNESCO expert trainers, led by Prof Nneka Okafor, who arrived as part of the international facilitation team.

The delegation toured the training facilities and held productive engagements with facilitators and participants on programme delivery and learning outcomes.