The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 4 in Sagamu, Ogun State, has explained that the suspension of the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, followed his refusal to honour invitations to defend himself against allegations of anti-party activities.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the Ward Secretariat in Sabo, Sagamu, the Secretary of Ward 4, Oluwole Aduroja, speaking on behalf of the 19-member executive committee, said the clarification became necessary in response to a statement issued by MJS Partners on behalf of Senator Daniel regarding the 17 November letter from the National Secretariat of the party.

Flanked by the Ward Chairman, Adebayo Ismail, Mr Aduroja stated that the Ward Executive Committee unanimously resolved to suspend the senator after he repeatedly failed to appear before an investigative panel set up to examine petitions accusing him of activities considered inimical to the party. He traced the alleged misconduct to the last general elections, during which Senator Daniel “acted in open defiance of the party and engaged in actions inimical to the interest of the APC and its candidates in Ogun State.”

“Beyond the elections, he further attempted to obstruct and frustrate the course of justice during the Election Petition Tribunal sittings through actions and interventions that were directly hostile to the interest of the APC and its candidates. These and many more remain the unchallenged anti-party activities of the suspended senator,” Mr Aduroja said.

Responding to the position of the APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Bashiru, as contained in the 17 November letter, the Ward Secretary maintained that the APC Constitution empowers the relevant Executive Committee, whether at the ward, local government, state, zonal or national level, to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any erring member. He stressed that Article 21(5)(vii) of the party constitution, while granting the National Working Committee (NWC) the power to suspend members, does not nullify the disciplinary authority of the Executive Committees at other levels, nor does it subject their decisions to NWC review.

“On the contrary, any disciplinary action taken by an Executive Council, including suspension, is subject only to appeal as outlined in Article 21(4). For the purpose of emphasis, no provision of Article 21(4) subjects the decision to suspend the senator to the oversight of the National Working Committee,” he explained.

Mr Aduroja reaffirmed “the commitment of Ward 4’s Executive Committee to upholding discipline, fairness and due process within the party, insisting that “the suspension of Senator Gbenga Daniel remains in full effect.”