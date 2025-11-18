General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) has begun committal proceedings against senior officials of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and some of the agency’s external lawyers for alleged contempt and suppression of material facts before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The company and its directors accuse the officials of “brazen contempt in the face of the court,” alleging that AMCON and its legal representatives failed to disclose a subsisting order of the Federal High Court issued by Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa, which had restrained the corporation from appointing or continuing with the appointment of a receiver over GHL.

Despite the restraining order, GHL alleges, AMCON proceeded before Justice Akintayo Aluko to obtain an ex parte order without informing the court that a contrary and earlier order—still valid—had been issued.

GHL also contends that AMCON misrepresented facts when it claimed the existence of an Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) issued to the company. According to GHL, AMCON had only made a part-payment to First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) for the acquisition of the bank’s EBA, failed to complete the transaction, and therefore never acquired the asset. FBN has reportedly offered to refund AMCON’s deposit, as reflected in correspondence and court filings already before the court.

The company argues that instead of pursuing FBN over the incomplete transaction, AMCON has inexplicably attempted to take enforcement steps against GHL.

Based on these alleged violations, Form 48 notices—warnings on the consequences of disobedience to court orders—have been issued to eight individuals linked to the corporation and its legal team. Those cited include:

1. Dr Bala Bello, Chairman of AMCON

2. Mr Gbenga Alade, Managing Director

3. Mr Adeshola Lamidi, Executive Director

4. Mr Lucky Adaghe, Executive Director

5. Dr Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu, Executive Director

6. Mr Oluseyi Akinwunmi, the purported receiver appointed for GHL

7. Mr Bidemi Ademola-Bello, SAN, counsel to AMCON and the MD of AMCON, who was present when Justice Lewis-Allagoa issued the restraining order

8. Mr Ade Adedeji, SAN, whose firm represents AMCON and its managing director

Following an application by GHL, Justice Lewis-Allagoa has ordered substituted service of the contempt processes (Form 49) on all listed individuals. The court directed that they be served via their official email addresses, WhatsApp phone numbers, by delivery at their offices, or through publication in at least two nationally circulated newspapers and other major news platforms.

The commencement of committal proceedings marks an escalation in the legal battle between General Hydrocarbons and AMCON, with the court now set to determine whether the actions of the named officials and lawyers constitute contempt capable of attracting sanctions, including possible committal to prison.

FIND BELOW THE FORM 49 SERVED ON THE EIGHT DEFENDANTS