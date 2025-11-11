Nigeria’s fastest growing digital betting platform, BetJara, is giving customers another reason to celebrate with the launch of its “Birthday Bash Promo.” This exciting offer rewards verified users with personalized Free Bets or Virtual Game Bonuses on their birthdays, a gesture of appreciation for their loyalty and continued engagement.

Celebrating Every User, Every Year

With the slogan “Your Special Day, Our Special Gift,” the Birthday Bash Promo underscores BetJara’s commitment to delivering value-driven and customer-first gaming experiences. On their birthday, eligible users receive a ₦1,000 bonus, either as a Free Bet or a Virtual Game Bonus directly via email, SMS, or in-app notification.

“At BetJara, our users are at the heart of everything we do,” said Owoseni Abiodun, CEO, BetJara Nigeria. “The Birthday Bash Promo is our way of celebrating them making sure their special day comes with a special reward. It’s a simple, fun, and rewarding experience designed to make our platform even more personal.”

Eligibility and Reward Details

To qualify for the Birthday Bash Promo, users must:

• Be verified BetJara customers with a complete date of birth on their profile.

• Have placed at least one bet within 30 days prior to their birthday.

Eligible users automatically receive one of the following bonuses:

1. Sports Free Bet (₦1,000)

• Turnover: 1×

• Minimum Betslip Odds: 3.0

• Minimum Events: 5

• Maximum Payout: ₦5,000

• Validity: 48 hours

• No deposit required

2. Virtual Game Bonus (₦1,000)

• Turnover: 25×

• Maximum Payout: ₦5,000

• Validity: 48 hours

• Applicable to slot games only

• No deposit required

Seamless Claim Process

The bonus is automatically credited upon login or can be claimed through the “Claim Your Birthday Bonus” banner displayed within the app or website. Each reward remains valid for 48 hours after activation, giving users ample time to enjoy their free play. Visit betjara to enjoy this benefit.

18+ only Eligible, Terms & Condition Applies.