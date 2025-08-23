Katsina Football Academy has recorded a landmark achievement as five of its brightest youngsters have officially signed professional contracts with Katsina United FC. This marks the first time in the academy’s history that five players are moving to the senior team at once, a milestone that reflects the academy’s growing reputation as a breeding ground for homegrown football talents in Katsina State.

The promoted players are Yusuf Umar (17), Nasir Ahmad (17), Hassan Abubakar (19), Kabir Muhammad Muhammad (17), and Usman Abdullahi (18), all proud indigenes of Katsina. Katsina United’s Sporting Director, Shamsuddeen Ibrahim, described the development as “a dream realised, not only for the players but for the entire football family in Katsina.”