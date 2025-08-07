In a strategic diplomatic initiative, the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has taken decisive steps to position the state as a competitive player in the global halal economy. During a high-level meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Governor Radda engaged in meaningful discussions with the leadership of the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM), aimed at unlocking opportunities for halal meat production, certification, and export from Katsina to international markets.

The meeting, which underscored the Governor’s commitment to driving economic diversification and export-led growth, was attended by key members of the Governor’s delegation, including Dr Hafiz Ibrahim, Special Adviser on Power and Energy, and Haruna Abbagana, Lead Consultant to the State Government.

Also aligning with the vision is Genesis Energy, a development partner that is expected to play a central role in the deployment of cold storage infrastructure critical to the preservation and logistics of halal meat exports.

Mr Radda, in his address to the Saudi EXIM leadership, laid out a clear vision to establish a globally recognised halal meat value chain originating from Katsina. With its abundant livestock resources and predominantly Muslim population, Katsina is naturally positioned to lead this transformation.

The Governor emphasised that the proposed initiative is not merely an export strategy but a holistic economic transformation that uplifts local farmers, expands employment opportunities, and drives foreign exchange inflow into the state. He stressed that tapping into the multi-trillion-dollar global halal market, projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2028, is both a timely and strategic move for the state.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Saudi EXIM Bank is expected to provide critical financing support for the development of halal-certified abattoirs and processing facilities in Katsina.

The bank will also facilitate export credit for logistics and cross-border trade, alongside technical and compliance assistance to ensure that all products meet international halal standards.

This partnership would open direct market access for Katsina-based producers to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Governor Radda described the collaboration as a perfect alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Katsina’s strategic agenda to shift from a consumption-based economy to one that is rooted in industrialization, trade, and global competitiveness.

The Saudi EXIM Bank, well known for its role in advancing non-oil exports and supporting emerging markets, is regarded as an ideal partner for this transformational initiative.

Under this framework, the Katsina State Government will take the lead in creating enabling policies, regulatory structures, and stakeholder engagement mechanisms to support the emergence of a competitive halal export ecosystem.

Saudi EXIM Bank will, in turn, deliver trade financing, export guarantees, and access to key markets, while Genesis Energy will support the project through the provision of cold storage infrastructure and other logistical components essential to the meat export chain.

Governor Radda’s engagement with Saudi EXIM reflects a significant policy shift—from relying on aid and internal allocations to pursuing trade-driven growth anchored in international collaboration. He reaffirmed that his administration is committed to building a globally relevant economy that opens new doors for farmers, entrepreneurs, and young people across the state.

He stated that development will not come by chance but by deliberate strategy, partnerships, and investment.

“We are not waiting for development to find us—we are negotiating it, investing in it, and exporting it. Our farmers, youth, and producers are ready for the world,” Governor Radda stated at the end of the meeting.

This international outreach marks yet another milestone in Governor Radda’s economic diplomacy drive to elevate Katsina’s profile on the world stage, foster inclusive growth, and chart a sustainable path to prosperity through innovation, trade, and investment.

In a related occasion, Governor Radda met with executives of Desert Technologies and Genesis Energy in Jeddah in a bid to advance electrification, clean energy access and cold storage infrastructure in Katsina State.

Desert Technologies is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, and Genesis Energy Group, a key energy development partner to the state.

The meeting took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday and the governor was accompanied by Dr Hafiz Ibrahim, Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Energy, and Haruna Abbagana, Lead Consultant to the Katsina State Government. Also present was the Chairman of Genesis Energy Group and his senior team.

Governor Radda highlighted the devastating impact of post-harvest losses on smallholder farmers, particularly in the southern region of Katsina State, where limited access to cold storage leads to massive spoilage of perishable produce.

Through the partnership with Desert Technologies—renowned for its containerized solar-powered solutions—the state plans to deploy a network of solar-powered cold storage facilities. These units will help farmers preserve produce post-harvest, reduce waste and spoilage, increase shelf life and market value, and boost farmers’ earnings and improve food security.

“Our administration is committed to transforming agriculture in Katsina. These cold storage solutions will empower our farmers and unlock rural prosperity,” Governor Radda affirmed.

The discussions also focused on a major off-grid electrification program designed to power underserved communities across Katsina State. The project will leverage Desert Technologies’ solar-plus-battery systems for public schools, health centres, micro and small-scale enterprises (MSMEs) such as

phone charging stations, tailoring shops, welding businesses and barbing salons.

These energy solutions, backed by technical collaboration with Genesis Energy Group, are expected to significantly reduce dependence on fossil fuel generators and promote sustainable grassroots entrepreneurship.

“This marks a paradigm shift. Solar energy is not just about lighting homes; it’s about powering dreams. We’re deploying bottom-up solutions that transform lives,” said Mr Ibrahim.

Katsina State Government will lead in initiative planning, and policy direction for rural electrification and agricultural modernization under the engagement while Desert Technologies will provide solar-powered containerized systems, cold storage technology, and technical expertise. Genesis Energy Group will also serve as funding facilitators, implementation partner and technical advisor on deployment, integration, and infrastructure scaling.

Governor Radda’s engagement with Desert Technologies reinforces his commitment to energy equity, innovation, and economic empowerment. His administration continues to seek cutting-edge solutions that directly improve the quality of life for rural communities.