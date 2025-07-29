The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has disbursed over N1.5 billion to 569 retirees.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Pension House before the disbursement, the State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad K Dagaceri, described Jigawa’s pension model as one of the best in the country.

He said that more than twenty states have visited Jigawa to learn from its exemplary approach. He commended Governor Umar A Namadi for his unwavering commitment to sustaining and enhancing the pension scheme.

Mr Dagaceri praised Governor Namadi for his significant support and efforts toward the improvement of the scheme since taking office, emphasising the positive effects of these initiatives on both retirees and the broader civil service community.

He urged retirees and active civil servants to continue praying for the government to achieve its objectives and to acknowledge the commendable work of Governor Namadi.

In his remarks, Binyaminu Shitu Aminu, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Board, announced that a total of N1,505,449,327.78 would be distributed among the 569 retirees.

“This amount encompasses various payments, including retirement benefits, death benefits, and death pension balances, ensuring comprehensive support for the retirees,” said the Executive Secretary.

Mr Aminu explained that among the beneficiaries, 287 were from state service, 158 from local governments, and 124 from Local Education Authorities (LEAs). Specifically, he noted that N875,625,045.00 would be disbursed to those from state service, N355,025,795.72 to local government beneficiaries, and N274,798,487.06 to LEA beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to the timely disbursement of entitlements including payment of monthly pension on the first week of each month. He emphasised the state government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of its workers, ensuring they can enjoy a secure and fulfilling life after their years of service.