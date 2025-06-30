Nigerian Breweries Plc has officially announced the call for entries for the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition. The announcement was made during the flag-off ceremony held in Lagos on Tuesday, 24 June, 2025. Entry submissions are open from Tuesday, 24 June, 2025, to Friday, 22 August, 2025.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, a brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is an initiative that aims to recognise, celebrate and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools while inspiring excellence in teaching.

Eligible teachers can participate by visiting the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the entry form online. Alternatively, they can download the form, complete it, scan it, and email the completed form to [email protected]

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, represented by the Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers.

Mr Essaadi who expressed profound gratitude to both lead and supporting sponsors, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Air Peace, and First City Monument Bank for their consistent support and belief in the project noted that the partnership has significantly helped to sustain and grow the initiative year after year.

While appreciating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) for treading the path with NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, he stated that their support has been vital in ensuring the credibility and reach of the competition.

“Today, we begin another chapter in this story, a celebration of the men and women who give so much of themselves to nurture the minds and shape the future of the next generation. We are encouraged by how the competition continues to grow – from the number of entries we receive each year, to the increasing involvement of partner organisations and even greater government engagement. It tells us one thing: our collective effort to raise the profile of teachers in Nigeria is working,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, reaffirmed Maltina’s deep connection to the cause. “At Maltina, our mission is to nourish lives and share happiness. No one deserves happiness more than our teachers – the quiet heroes who shape our children’s futures,” she said.

Ms Agha further noted that beyond rewarding winners, the initiative has helped elevate the status of teachers, foster community impact, and contribute meaningfully to educational development across Nigeria.

Speaking in his capacity, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo described the competition as a transformative platform that aligns with Nigerian Breweries’ commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education. He emphasized the powerful ripple effects the initiative has created across schools and communities through the inspiring journeys of past winners.

He reaffirmed that secondary school teachers in both public and private schools are eligible to participate in this 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

Speaking on the reward for the competition, he noted that the overall winner for the 2025 edition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad and a school infrastructure project worth N30m in his/her school.

“The first runner-up of the competition will receive a trophy and a total sum of N5,000,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total sum of N3,000,000. All State Champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1, 000,000 each”, he stated.

Representatives of stakeholders in the education sector including Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), among others commended Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust for its complimentary role in advancing educational development in Nigeria through the initiative. They assured Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund of the commitment to contribute their part in boosting participation for the competition.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

