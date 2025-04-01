President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, on his admission to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.
Admission to the Freedom of the City of London is an honour bestowed on individuals either for their service to the city or for their achievements.
In a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the honour as a fitting recognition of Mr Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, as well as for his role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.
“This honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria, and your visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations. As an accomplished entrepreneur and advocate of innovation-driven development, your recognition in the City of London affirms the global relevance of Nigerian excellence and enterprise”, the President stated.
President Tinubu commended Mr Ovia for being a distinguished ambassador of the nation’s private sector and wished him continued success in his endeavours.
