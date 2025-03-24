Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has appointed the Emir of Kauru, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman as the Amirul Hajj and leader of the Government delegation for the 2025 Hajj exercise.
The appointment of the highly respected traditional ruler is based on his track record of selfless service, integrity and effective human management.
The Amirul Hajj is expected to work closely with the Kaduna State Special Hajj Committee, and other agencies at the state, federal and international levels, to deliver hitch-free 2025 pilgrimage.
While congratulating the Amirul Hajj on his well deserved appointment, Governor Sani urged him to bring his wealth of experience and leadership skills to bear on the new assignment. He wished him Allah’s guidance and protection.
