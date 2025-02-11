A former member of the House of Representatives, Nduese Essien, has dismissed the recent corruption allegation against former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as “arranged campaigns” and an “elaborate extortion scheme.”

He said those behind the allegation were more interested in “extortion” than fighting corruption. He said this at a press briefing on Sunday at his residence in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

Mr Essien, 81, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development under then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

A group, Network Against Corruption and Trafficking, recently petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, alleging that Mr Emmanuel misappropriated funds while serving as governor of the oil-rich South-south state from 2015 to 2023. The group asked the anti-graft agency to investigate the former governor.

The petition triggered mixed reactions within the state, with many accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sponsoring it as part of the scheming for 2027 politics. The Senate president has yet to react to the issue.

Mr Akpabio was Mr Emmanuel’s predecessor. Both men fell apart shortly after Mr Emmanuel became governor. Afterwards, Mr Akpabio defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fejiro Oliver, an activist whose real name is Ortega Oghenedoro, is the founder and leader of the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking. He is from Delta State.

Mr Essien said Mr Oghenedoro’s “sudden affection for Akwa Ibom is remarkable, but suspicious”, referring to the latter’s corruption allegation against the former governor.

“Mr Fejiro Oliver, whose so-called ‘anti-corruption’ enterprise is based in the United States but curiously set up an African office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on 3 February 2025.

“This is not Mr Oliver’s first job, and I don’t think it will be his last because last year, he tested the waters with former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Whether that endeavour yielded financial windfalls or regrets remains his secret. However, the pattern is clear: oil-rich states are prime hunting grounds. His latest target is former Governor Udom Emmanuel,” the former lawmaker said.

Mr Essien continued, “The most striking aspect of this unfolding drama is that when Mr Oliver first made his allegations, he had no tangible evidence against his supposed target.

“Yet, he proceeded with the familiar strategy of media trial. On January 8, 2025, he boldly declared that he would submit a petition to the EFCC against Deacon Udom Emmanuel by the following Monday. He further alleged that the former governor was in a state of panic and had dispatched an advance team to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to block the petition.

“This begs the question: Since when has the IGP become the gatekeeper for petition submissions to the EFCC? Has the anti-graft agency suddenly imposed a ‘No Entry for Petitioners’ policy that only Mr Oliver knows about? Perhaps, he expected a grand reception, complete with a brass band and red carpet for his submission, and, when that failed to happen, resorted to crying foul.”

The former lawmaker said Mr Oghenedoro introduced his name into the saga when he alleged that he (Essien) had been hired to appear on Arise News or Channels Television to defend Mr Emmanuel.

“It was an interesting claim, considering I had no prior knowledge of or involvement in the absurd drama,” he said.

“With all the noise surrounding the anticipated petition, one would have expected swift action. Instead, despite the media frenzy, the grand petition did not surface until 21 January 2025—a full two weeks after the much-publicised announcement.

“What does this reveal? Simple: Mr Oliver was fishing for evidence. He hoped that certain individuals in Akwa Ibom would supply him with just enough material to write his petition. It appears his gamble paid off, as he eventually cobbled together a petition, and the court of public opinion announced its verdict.”

Mr Essien said he was not against public officials being held to account.

“Let me be clear: I have previously criticised Udom Emmanuel, just as I have done with Obong Victor Attah and Chief Godswill Akpabio.

“My criticisms were never for financial inducement, personal gain, or public appeasement. Rather, they were based on principle.

“Accountability is fundamental, but it must be pursued through legitimate channels. Justice is not served by reckless declarations of guilt in the media to advance a particular agenda.”

What Essien said about Akpabio, Enang

While defending Mr Akpabio as not having a hand in the petition against Mr Emmanuel, Ita Enang, a former senator, had urged the former governor to respond to the corruption allegation.

“One would have expected a man of his standing to champion substantive legislative reforms against corruption rather than lending credibility to what increasingly appears to be a manufactured controversy, Mr Essien said of Mr Enang’s remarks.

A reporter asked Mr Essien if he thought Mr Enang’s comment was borne out of political consideration.

“I do not think for Ita Enang; he thinks for himself,” he responded. “Maybe it’s a way of working himself back to political recognition.”

Mr Essien appealed to the people of Akwa Ibom to “reject ethnic undertones creeping into this issue”. He also appeared to defend Mr Akpabio in the matter.

“As the third-ranking political figure in the country, Senator Akpabio is preoccupied with matters of national importance. It is laughable to suggest that he has the time or inclination to entertain a media-driven witch hunt.

“Furthermore, let us not forget that Senator Akpabio has had a share of scrutiny from anti-graft agencies. If we are truly committed to accountability, it should be applied uniformly, without bias or selectivity,” he said.

“At some point, we must differentiate genuine demands for accountability from opportunistic grandstanding. Public officials are, by default, subject to scrutiny by the EFCC, ICPC, and other anti-graft agencies.

“If there are legitimate grounds for prosecution, due process will take its course. Until then, let us refrain from fueling baseless media trials. And above all, I will not allow my name to be co-opted into this circus for the sake of sensationalism.

“Akwa Ibom has been experiencing a new era of peace and inclusive governance since May 2023, thanks to Governor Umo Eno. The days of fierce disagreement and bickering between successive governors and opposition parties are gone. Today, there is a remarkable sense of harmony, which has allowed stakeholders across party lines to work together towards a common goal.”

Responding to a reporter’s question, the former lawmaker said, “I have suffered this (extortion attempt) in the past where some little boys wrote things against me with the hope that I’ll give them money.”

Emmanuel’s performance as governor

Setting up Ibom Air and supporting the Akwa Ibom State-owned airline to become an outstanding success in Nigeria’s aviation sector is one of the many legacies of Mr Emmanuel’s administration, besides the opening up of the capital city, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, and other towns in Akwa Ibom with new roads and other infrastructure.

