The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy has applauded the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) on its adoption of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree in replacement of the erstwhile Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) degree as the basic professional degree for Pharmacy to be issued by Nigeria’s universities.
A statement signed by Professor Lere Baale, president and Mrs Clare Omatseye, public relations, on behalf of the
National Executive Committee of Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy hailed the NUC’s decision a commendable move which is in sync with standard practice worldwide. The statement reads:
“This transformational move aligns with global best practices and positions the nation’s pharmacy profession for an even more significant impact on pharmaceutical innovation and overall healthcare development.
|
“The transition to the Pharm.D programme reflects pharmacy’s continuing evolution in scope, complexity and value-delivery in a world in which healthcare challenges are, in turn, growing more complex and intricate. In addition to their roles in drug and therapeutic research and development andmanufacturing and ensuring the availability and accessibility of medications, pharmaceutical practice now increasingly incorporates clinical decision-making, direct patient care and leadership in healthcare settings.
“The Pharm.D training curriculum enables pharmacists to imbibe a robust combination of research, industrial and clinical elements, and contemporary management and leadership.
“We commend the NUC for its foresight in contributing to the advancement of the pharmaceutical profession in Nigeria and, in so doing, Nigeria’s healthcare and industrial sectors. Pharmacists whose training aligns with the rapidly evolving healthcare, scientific and industrial sectors would be better placed to uplift these critical sectors locally and internationally.
“Therefore, the Pharm.D training curriculumwill enable Nigeria’s pharmacists to contribute more on the national stage and considerably enhance their international competitiveness, empowering them to contribute even more meaningfully to global health initiatives.
“We call on all stakeholders – universities, professional bodies, pharmaceutical research and manufacturing organisations, students and healthcare institutions – to embrace this transition and work collaboratively to ensure its successful implementation. We also acknowledge the tireless advocacy efforts of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, and other learned scientific organisations, contributing to this laudable development.
“We are optimistic that this development will inspire more reforms in the education and training of healthcare professionals in Nigeria and foster an increasingly interdisciplinary approach to healthcare delivery in Nigeria for the ultimate benefit of the Nigerian people. We affirm our commitment to fully supporting this transition.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999