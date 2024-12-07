The presentation of the 2025 Ogun State Appropriation Bill of N1,054,542,020,147.47 before the members the State House of Assembly by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was a twin celebration, as the governor seized the opportunity to commission the newly upgraded Assembly Complex.

The 45- year old Ogun State House of Assembly Complex, which symbolises enduring heritage, people, representation and power, has undergone a monumental transformation, resulting in an architectural masterpiece. Its upgrade is more than a structural rehabilitation; it is a reflection of an administration that prioritises excellence and envisions a future as vibrant as its anchor, who doubles as the leader of a team that set out to put the State on the right track of accelerated development in all spheres.

The new edifice, which many have described as a timeless masterpiece, is a testament to the fact that the infrastructural development drive of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration is in tune with demands of the people and a fulfilment of the trail blazing postion of the Gateway State amongst the comity of States in the the country

The level of work done on the newly redesigned Ogun State House of Assembly Complex is an indication that the current administration in the State has a governance philosophy that blends foresight with collaboration.

This is because since 1979 when the Assembly Complex was built, it is only the Dapo Abiodun administration that has carried out a major transformation on the building, making it a beacon of modernity, signaling a bold new era in legislative infrastructure.

This achievement, steeped in seamless synergy between the executive and legislative arms, coupled with many other infrastructural development across Ogun State, reflects the vision and commitment of purpose required to drive the State toward unprecedented development in all sectors of the State economy.

The Complex, which many people have described as a modest structure that had endured wear and tear for decades, now dazzles with neo-classic elegance and cutting-edge structure and features. Every detail, from its Greek-inspired archs to its sleek modern finishes, reflects a vision of timelessness that transcends mere aesthetics. This speaks volumes, as the State government’s commitment to near perfection has ensured that this structure is not just an upgrade but a reconstruction that encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of the people it represents.

Dignitaries that attended the budget presentation from across the nation, as well as other visitors to the complex have attested to the fact that the structure contains the features of a standard legislative chamber with a fresh air and well structured en-suite offices for the use of the State lawmakers.

This groundbreaking improvement will continue to remain a reference for a standard legislative edifice , reflecting the administration’s resolve to create an environment that allows lawmakers to perform their duties with ease in promoting quality legislative practice through efficiency and effectiveness. The Hallowed Chambers, the nucleus of the legislative business, now exudes an aura of sophistication befitting its critical role in a democratic process.

The new complex now contains the state-of-the-art acoustics, refined aesthetics, and modern elegance. Little wonder the entire members of the Ogun State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, took turn to laud the Governor’s vision, shortly after the commissioning of the Complex. They reaffirmed it was a mark of good leadership, who demonstrates unwavering belief in the power of the people through effective representation.

They posited that by prioritising the remodeling of the Assembly Complex, the Governor had strengthened the very foundation of democracy in the State. This collaborative efforts between the executive and legislature would ensure that the people’s voice is not only heard but amplified through an empowered legislature. The transformation has also embraced environmental sustainability, an aspect that underscores the administration’s forward-thinking approach, by minimizing demolition, employing eco-friendly materials, and integrating features like natural ventilation; the project reflects a profound respect for both the environment and its occupants. These efforts ensure that the new complex is as kind to nature as it is to its inhabitants.

In his remarks shortly after the commissioning of the Complex, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, described the transformation as a legacy that would be etched into the annals of history, expressing gratitude to the Governor for putting in place a legislative complex elevated to international standard. This project represents not just the transformation of a building but the transformation of an ideal—a commitment to progress that is bold, visible, and inspiring. Elemide appreciated the Governor for the renovation of the Complex and other infrastructural projects which had contributed to the overall well-being and good working conditions of the lawmakers and staffers; saying that the Governor Abiodun’s administration had not merely reconstructed a building; it has redefined a legacy, setting a standard that future administrations will aspire to achieve. According to him, the redesigning of the State House of Assembly Complex by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration, which is a major rehabilitation works with minimal demolition leading to the redesigning of the 45 year old complex, was as a result of peaceful and purposeful collaboration for sustained development between the legislative and executive arms of government in the State. He emphasized that the edifice built in 1979 had now undergone a major restructuring and rehabilitation to meet up with the standards obtained in other Houses of Assembly across the globe.

The Speaker pointed out that the major renovation of the structure led to the upgrade of the old Complex into a modern facility that would create a more conducive environment for members and staff of the legislative arm, thereby making legislative business more convenient for the State lawmakers, promising more synergy with the executive arm for the overall development of the State. He said: “All thanks to Almighty God and the State Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun. It is one thing to desire the renovation of this complex, it is another thing for him to approve it. I recall when I came on board, he told me that he was going to make our Complex look the best Legislative building in the country, and he has been living up to his words. I give commendation to him because, yes, the legacy is mine. They will say it was in my tenure as the Speaker of the House that this renovation was done. I am very delighted. I wish people will take a brisk ride back and see what we had before and compare it to what has been done at the moment, to see that a lot has been done. A lot has been put into the project, and it’s elevating our own status, and will aid our operations as legislators”.

According to him, “the first phase was the construction of toilets in the offices of Honourable Members. Since 1979 till March this year, apart from the Speaker and probably the Clerk of the House, all other Honourable Members did not have toilets in their respective offices. We were all using the same common toilets within the complex. So, His Excellency graciously approved the construction of a toilet in each lawmaker’s office. So, I will say, all our offices now are en-suite. That first phase has been successfully accomplished, together with the drilling of a borehole, because there was no water supply within the complex before, but now, we have a functional water system.”

He also lauded the present administration’s ongoing legacy projects, including the Agro Cargo International Airport, the Remo Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone, the resuscitated Kajola Free Export Processing Zone, the Inland Dry Port at the Dry Port City Sodipo Village, Papalanto and the massive road infrastructure being embarked upon by the government. He revealed that the Assembly had in the last 18 months, considered 14 bills out of which nine had been passed; adding that 32 motions were passed into Resolutions, which covered a wide range of issues. According to him, the Assembly within the period conducted oversight functions on all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), with over 40 issues resolved amicably under the quasi-judicial function of the Assembly. He sought the need for a Special Court to enforce the Anti-Land Grabbing Law as land related disputes had accounted for over 80% of all petitions received by the House. The Speaker further commended the Governor for improved welfare for members of staff, with a request for more initiatives that would ease the working conditions of the lawmakers and the workforce.

He assured that the Assembly would always cooperate and support other arms of government in the onerous task of ensuring peace, security and welfarism of the people, which remain a joint task in governance.

Giving an insight into what constituted the volume of works being carried out on the complex by the State Government, the Architect in charge, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on OPIC, Arch. Farooq Adenugba, explained that the essence of the reconstruction was to renew the edifice which had gone through wear and tear both aesthetically and functionally. He said: “Essentially, what we have been doing here is to make the House of Assembly Complex, including the Chambers and the administrative block, a new building. It is a building that has gone through a lot of wear and tear, both aesthetically and functionally. So, what we have done was to make good of all of that, but beyond that, we are significantly upgrading the building, and His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has been particularly interested in this building such that he had set the design direction. This shows how vested he has been to this project, and it took me a while to understand the reason, and I have discovered that it is no other than because it is the people’s building. It is a reflection of the people. If you look into it even in details, with a vision’s eye even before, you can tell of its completion. I think it stands tall amongst all others; being a reflection of a typical legislative building in the country.”

On the choice of the new design, Adenugba said, “well, I would not like us to box the outlook or the outcome based on a style. I don’t want us to freeze in time, I will say it’s timeless, but by and large, it perfectly represents a Parliamentarian building. It represents people and power. From an architectural standpoint, it borrows styles from the Greek orders. If you look at it, look at some arcs. Also, in terms of modernity, it is simple in style as well, so some would say that is neo-classic, but like I said, I don’t want to put it in a certain time frame. I would just say it is timeless. Functionally, we have laser cut panels that allow for airflow, we have fins that are right in front of the administrative and office, where officials can open their windows in case, they do not want to use the Air Condition System. So, it is a building that breathes functionally and sustainably; and also in terms of our culture, I think it ticks all the boxes. So, it is a building that is timeless. It is a building that represents us, and personally I can resonate with what it looks like, and, I am proud of what we’ve been able to achieve within the record time”.

He added: “On the environmental sustainability, there are two things there, one has to do with the environment, and the other has to do with the comfort of the persons who are using the space. So, in terms of the environment, what we have done is a very minimal demolition because it is a renovation and an upgrade. For the environment, I think that’s a good thing, what you have are just aluminum panels- composite panels, which, bulk of the scientific details behind that is best set by the manufacturer but it is the best material we can use to minimize what is currently there, and things that don’t embody energy when you have to transport so far and wide to dispose. But that is as much as I can say with regards to environmental sustainability. In terms of human comfort, if you notice where you have bulk of the offices, we have left it as open as possible in terms of ventilation. So, all we’ve just done was to include fins in front of the existing fins, so you still have about 60 per cent of the opening in terms of airflow. So, there is good airation in the offices. Architect Adenugba added that in line with the suppliers’ details, the materials used in the reconstruction of the Assembly Complex has 100 year lifespan. The new Assembly Complex is a testament to Ogun State’s evolving narrative—where collaboration between branches of government creates milestones of people-centred development.

Within this harmonious collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the Ogun State government lies a lesson for all: progress is a product of unity of purpose. The House of Assembly Complex stands as a towering example of what can be achieved when leaders synergise to pursue a shared vision. As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded that true governance is not just about constructing edifices but about building enduring legacies through purposeful collaboration.

