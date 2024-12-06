The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has provided an update on the announcement of key appointments into NUC, NERDC, NEPAD. He said the President also approved the renewal of the appointment of Fatima Umaru Shinkafi as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI). Here is the full text of the corrected announcement as issued by Mr Onanuga:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

CORRECTION: PRESIDENT TINUBU ANNOUNCES KEY APPOINTMENTS INTO NUC, NERDC, NEPAD, RENEWS THE APPOINTMENT OF FATIMA SHINKAFI IN SMDF

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of chief executive officers for the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

The President also approved the renewal of the appointment of Fatima Umaru Shinkafi as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI).

She was first appointed into the job by President Muhammadu Buhari and is said to be one of the driving forces of the changes in the solid mineral sector.

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, a visiting professor at the NUC, as the organisation’s Executive Secretary.

Prof. Ribadu is an expert in veterinary reproduction and has served as vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State.

President Tinubu appointed Prof. Salisu Shehu as Executive Secretary of the NERDC.

Prof Shehu is a renowned academic in educational and human Psychology. He was instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and was the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

The President also announced Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri’s appointment as the National Coordinator of NEPAD.

Jabilu Tsauri holds a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University. He is a seasoned administrator with expertise in legislative affairs, global affairs, and democratic governance and vast experience in public service.

The earlier announcement about the appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI, has been cancelled as there is no vacancy in the agency.

The President believes the appointees’ experience and track record will bring a new sense of commitment, progress, and positive outcomes to fulfil Nigerians’ expectations of their respective organisations.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 6, 2024

