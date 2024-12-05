Governor Lawal presenting the budget at the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to adopting a more pragmatic approach to managing the state’s finances.

The governor made the pledge on Thursday during the presentation, to the Zamfara State House of Assembly, of an estimated N545,014,575,000.00 proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year. The budget is tagged ‘Rescue Budget 2.0’.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that for the first time in Zamfara, the Ministry of Health takes 11% of the proposed budget’s total sum, amounting to N62,124,702,98.

The statement added that the education sector accounts for 14% of the total sum, which also amounts to N79, 664, 861, 461. Infrastructure has 19%, which is N108, 813, 735, 000 of the proposed 2025 budget while security, which constitutes 6% of the total amount, totals N32, 288, 70, 000. Agriculture similarly accounts for 6% amounting to N34, 716, 18, 000.”

Governor Lawal emphasized that the 2025 budget represents a roadmap for addressing the pressing needs of Zamfara State.

He said: “It is a vision for the future of Zamfara. It is also a testament to our resolve to transform challenges into opportunities and deliver a more prosperous, secure state for our people.

“Over the past 18 months, we have achieved remarkable revenue growth of 240.44%, elevating our state from 36th to 26th in Nigeria’s internal revenue generation standings. This is a testament to the rigorous revenue generation drive and strategic measures implemented by this administration to block revenue leakages.

“We have demonstrated our unwavering commitment to financial sustainability through enhanced accountability, improved collection systems, and the expansion of revenue sources.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“While this achievement is commendable, it is crucial to note that the increase is in relative terms rather than absolute. We will ensure revenue-generating MDAs redouble their efforts by thoroughly exploring all potential sources and maximizing opportunities.

“To speed up the process of economic development and secure a brighter future for our people, we have embarked on transformative projects with significant potential to strengthen the state’s financial standing. A notable example is the Gusau International Airport, which this administration awarded to align with our strategic vision.

“We are advancing critical infrastructure projects in roads, healthcare, agriculture, rural development, and education. These initiatives are carefully designed to build a resilient economy capable of improving the livelihoods of our citizens.

“We have sustained the culture of reforms in the public sector, which we initiated shortly after assumption of office. These reforms aim to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure the effective utilization of public resources. A key aspect of these reforms is the digitization of government services. Notable examples include the digitization of the Executive Council chambers, land registry, revenue generation, and collection system.

“We have introduced performance-based budgeting and strengthened financial oversight mechanisms. Budgets are no longer annual rituals often not adhered to; instead, they are strategic tools for achieving developmental goals. We aim to build a transparent, accountable governance framework that inspires public trust and drives socio-economic development.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, the 2025 budget proposal has been meticulously crafted to reflect our aspirations for a prosperous Zamfara State. Like the 2024 budget, it prioritizes capital expenditure over recurrent costs, ensures equitable resource distribution, and lays a solid foundation for sustainable development. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that we can overcome our challenges and achieve the transformative growth that Zamfara State deserves.”

Governor Lawal said that out of the total budgetary estimate for the 2025 fiscal year amounting to N545,014,575,000.00, ₦151,680,000,000.00 is for Recurrent Expenditures while ₦393,334,575,000.00 is for Capital Expenditures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

