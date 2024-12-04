As part of efforts to deepen awareness of good oral care among Nigerian consumers, Colgate-Palmolive, the world’s leading oral care company, has unveiled a popular Kannywood and Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu as its brand ambassador for the northern part of Nigeria.

The ambassador was unveiled during the ‘Yanga with Your Smile” market activation held at the ever-busy Bata market, Kano State, on Saturday, 30 November, 2024. The activation exercise, which consisted of a series of activities, saw residents troop out in their numbers to do dental checks.

Speaking during the activation exercise, Abdul Musa, the Regional Sales Manager, Colgate North, explained that the choice of Mr Nuhu was informed by his wide acceptability and recognition in the North, considering his role and influence in the Nigerian movie industry.

Mr Musa noted that he remains the best fit to communicate and promote the importance of good oral care and the benefits of using Colgate products in a way that resonates with the local audience.

“We are quite excited to have Ali Nuhu as the face of the brand particularly for the northern part of Nigeria. This is someone who resonates easily with the local audience. We know how much he is respected and revered here and will be glad to leverage his influence to promote oral hygiene. As a brand, we remain committed to helping Nigerians get back their confidence and smile,” he said.

He further stated that the activation was conceived to deepen awareness of oral hygiene among residents of Northern Nigeria noting that the Colgate brand remained the preferred choice of toothpaste for Nigerians, including adults and kids, who want to take better care of their smiles.

In his response, Mr Nuhu said he is proud and excited to join hands with Colgate as their brand ambassador.

“I am committed to using my role and influence to encourage the use of Colgate among consumers owing to its far-reaching effect of addressing cavity issues and improving oral health in general. I hope to take this message to every nook and cranny of the North. My message to Nigerians is that they should be conscious of their dental health and the best way to do that is to patronise Colgate. Based on my experience, I can say that Colgate remains the number one oral care product to address any dental issues,” he said.

