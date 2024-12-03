For siding with the voiceless majority, consistency in philanthropy and championing landmark interventions for socio-economic development across Nigeria and Africa, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation has been conferred with the highly coveted Social Impact of the Decade Award at the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards (Africa). The inaugural ceremony, by Megastar held on 1st December, 2024, at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Asokoro, Abuja, celebrated Senator Nwoko’s visionary leadership, transformative initiatives, and unwavering dedication to improving lives as well as fostering sustainable development over the past decade.

Senator Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, who currently represents Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate, has been a leading light in the upper legislative chamber accounting for several bills and motions as well as offering premium representation and service to his constituents and Delta State at large.

Senator Nwoko, who is the Founder and Chancellor of Sports University, Idumuje, Delta State, was represented at the event by a former Commissioner for Energy in Delta State, Hon Gloria Okolugbo, who also serves as the Communications Director in the Office of the Delta North Senator.

In a citation, Senator Nwoko was eulogized by the organizers as an courageous, influential and people-oriented leader imbued with milk of kindness. They recalled many impactful and iconic strides of the towering Senator which place him ahead as a great leader and achiever. His salutary impacts include the establishment of the first sports university in Sub-Saharan Africa, the championing of malaria eradication campaign in Africa that shifted emphasis from curative to preventive and eradication approach as well as support for the needy through scholarship awards and empowerment of vulnerable members of society.

Senator Nwoko was acknowledged for serving as a veritable catalyst for the global focus on malaria research which resulted in the recent production of certified malaria vaccines. To flag off his audacious quest for malaria eradication as opposed to the age curative and roll-back approaches, Senator Nwoko successfully undertook a daring exploration of the Antarctica in 2020. There, he hoisted the Nigerian flag and announced to the world the takeoff of his bold initiative to permanently stamp out malaria from Nigeria and the African continent using the platform of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Equally cited at the occasion was Senator Nwoko’s heroics through securing a hefty $13billion Paris club refunds for his country which went a long way in helping Nigeria to overcome looming economic recession especially between 2019 and 2021. The Paris Club refunds constituted a major lifeline during that period of serious global economic headwinds. The Paris Club is a powerful cartel made up of officials from about 20 major creditor countries in the developed world. It was that entrenched and powerful club that Senator Nwoko sued and pursued from multiple fronts in London, New York, Paris, Abuja and other global financial hubs until he won a landmark victory against the club that resulted in the refund of the huge excess sums deducted from the coffers of the various tiers of government in Nigeria in the process of loan servicing and repayment.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of Senator Nwoko, Hon Okolugbo extolled his tireless commitment to public service and his deep compassion for humanity. “If ever there were a figure who epitomises humanitarianism, it is Senator Nwoko,” she declared. She further emphasised the immeasurable impact of his interventions across critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. “His support for his constituents and Nigerians at large has been nothing short of transformative, an impact that transcends mere statistics and resonates deeply within communities,” Hon Okolugbo remarked.

The evening unfolded with a blend of intellectual engagement and entertainment. A riveting comedy performance set a light-hearted tone, while a stimulating panel discussion on the far-reaching impacts of social enterprise provided insightful reflections on the role of innovation in societal advancement. The ceremony reached its crescendo with a captivating live musical performance, leaving attendees in awe and bringing the night to a memorable close.

Other awardees were represented by eminent dignitaries, including the Governor of Nasarawa State, represented by Yakubu Lamai of the Directorate of Strategic Communication & Events management and the Attorney General of the State. Renowned media icon, Dele Momodu graced the occasion in person to receive his own accolade.

The Megastar Man of the Decade Awards put together by Ifetayo Adeniyi Moses, publisher of Megastar life and style magazine, was more than a celebration. It was a testament to the enduring power of vision, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to a better of society.

