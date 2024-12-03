Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has pledged his administration’s commitment to prioritizing initiatives that would improve timely justice delivery and protection of the judiciary’s independence.

The governor said this on Monday at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars, and court clerks at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, which was held at the High Court complex in Gusau.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals.

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch. He praised them for their demonstrable dedication to the discharge of their responsibilities.

He said: “The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the Judiciary in all its endeavours.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.”

Governor Lawal noted that the workshop’s importance cannot be overemphasized. “It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations. Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice.

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice. I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor further urged the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behaviour may undermine the integrity of the noble institution. “Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

