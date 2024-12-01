In a recently circulated video, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori made remarks about his interactions with Prince Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, concerning the Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) located in the district. These comments, as shared online, are at best a distortion of the truth and demand immediate clarification.

The Okpai IPP is a project of monumental significance to the people of Delta North and Delta State. Senator Nwoko has remained unwavering in his commitment to advancing this initiative. His advocacy for the Okpai Power Step-Down Project is driven by a singular goal: ensuring that Delta North communities directly benefit from the electricity generated in their region. His efforts have been extensive and multifaceted: He presented compelling evidence to the Senate, leading to a resolution in support of the project. He engaged with the Minister of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), urging them to prioritize federal intervention. He held discussions with oil and gas companies, conducted on-site tours of the Okpai power plant, and consistently pushed for local electrification.

Throughout these efforts, Senator Nwoko kept Governor Oborevwori fully informed. It is inconceivable that a senator of his stature would engage multiple high-level stakeholders without discussing the project with the governor—a fellow party member whose election campaign he supported, even after securing his own senatorial seat. Why would Senator Nwoko propose funding options and guarantees to financiers if the project had not been thoroughly discussed with the governor, who is expected to provide these guarantees on behalf of the state?

Contrary to the governor’s claims, Senator Nwoko has consistently engaged with him and other senior party leaders regarding the Okpai IPP and other critical developmental concerns, such as the Ogwashi-Uku Dam and the Asaba-Oko-Okpai-Aboh Road. Despite these repeated discussions, no tangible progress has been made, nor has the governor provided any assurances. This lack of action led Senator Nwoko to withhold a vote of confidence in the governor’s administration during a caucus meeting—a decision that marked the beginning of their current impasse

Senator Nwoko has been forthright about his reluctance to endorse the governor’s leadership, citing the neglect of these vital projects and the absence of any commitments to address them. While caucus members advised him to discuss these issues privately with the governor, the Senator had already done so on multiple occasions. He only raised them publicly during the caucus meeting because they are not private matters—they affect the lives of the people. Senator Nwoko is not seeking contracts or personal gains; he is advocating for essential services like water, electricity, and roads, which were promised as part of the party’s collective agenda.

The statements Senator Nwoko made in the video referenced by the governor reflect the same concerns he has communicated directly. He has been transparent about the state’s financial capacity and finds it unacceptable to claim that funds are unavailable for these critical projects when he is fully aware of the state’s revenue streams. The video clip merely reiterated widely known facts. The governor’s media team has been quick to highlight the previous administration’s debts and Governor Oborevwori’s efforts to repay them. However, there was nothing new or inflammatory in Senator Nwoko’s remarks—he simply stated the obvious.

The reality of the Okpai IPP is that the federal government is unlikely to divert 100 megawatts from the national grid to Delta State without causing power shortages in major cities across the country. Understanding this, Senator Nwoko advised the governor that the state must take proactive steps to secure electricity for its people.

Similarly, on the Ogwashi-Uku Dam, Senator Nwoko has had detailed discussions with the governor and the State Commissioner for Water Resources. He even forwarded a letter from the Ministry of Water Resources confirming that the federal government had completed its portion of the project and transferred it to the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA) in 2019. The letter explicitly stated that Delta State must collaborate with BORBDA to complete the water supply component and ensure efficient reticulation to the benefiting communities.

Senator Nwoko has already secured financial backing for these projects and has communicated this to the governor. The financiers require only one thing: a guarantee from the state government. This guarantee is essential to establish the trust needed to move forward. Both the Ogwashi-Uku Dam and the Okpai Power Step-Down Project offer viable mechanisms for investors to recoup their funds through billing, but they need the state’s assurance to mitigate risks. Neither Senator Nwoko nor the financiers are interested in selecting contractors; that responsibility can remain with the state while the financiers release the necessary funds.

As an office, we found it disappointing for the governor’s aides to suggest that Senator Nwoko has no right to advise on state fund allocation. However, we exercised restraint choosing not to join issues, based on issued statements. For clarity, as a senator, it is his duty to advocate for the judicious use of resources for his constituents. If he does not speak up for their interests, who will? Senator Nwoko views his mandate as a solemn trust, compelling him to act with unwavering commitment to the collective good. He has never sought personal favours from the governor; his appeals have always been focused on the welfare of the people.

The Asaba-Oko-Okpai-Aboh Road construction, estimated to cost ₦27 billion, is a critical infrastructure project. Although it is a state road, Senator Nwoko successfully lobbied the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to take on the project. This road is a lifeline for Delta State, and Senator Nwoko is deeply grateful to the NDDC Chairman for supporting what is now the largest project undertaken by the commission in this region.

Among the initiatives Senator Nwoko proposed to the governor was the establishment of a state-owned airline, modeled after the Ibom Air successful example in Akwa Ibom State. While the governor expressed skepticism about its viability, Senator Nwoko emphasized that such an enterprise would not only be self-sustaining but also generate significant revenue for the state.

From the outset of Governor Oborevwori’s administration, there has been a deliberate effort to marginalize Senator Nwoko. None of his nominees for key positions—whether as commissioners, board members, or council chairpersons—were considered. Even during party congresses, his recommendations were either ignored or altered without notice. Despite these slights, Senator Nwoko chose not to voice any grievances publicly.

Governor Oborevwori has repeatedly claimed that his hands are tied because former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa still controls Delta North. This raises fundamental questions: What is the value of Senator Nwoko’s position if his contributions are disregarded and he is relegated to the role of an observer?

At the heart of this conflict is the struggle for the creation of Anioma State, which the governor has openly opposed. Senator Nwoko has made it clear that his allegiance lies with the people of Anioma (Delta North), Delta State, and Nigeria. His commitment is evident in his numerous initiatives, including scholarships and grants for students across Anioma. The creation of Anioma State is not a political aspiration—it is a legitimate demand rooted in justice, equity, and recognition.

Senator Nwoko understands the essence of good governance and will never compromise his principles. His focus remains on executing projects that are essential to the well-being of Deltans, irrespective of whether they fall under state or federal jurisdiction. The urgency of these needs leaves no room for bureaucratic delays or debates over jurisdiction.

– Hon Gloria Okolugbo, the Director Communications, Office of the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, exercised this Right of Reply

