The winners of the Nigeria Security and Emergency Management Awards 2024 were revealed on Thursday 28 November at the Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters where security professionals gathered to celebrate the best of the best from the Nigeria Security Sector. The awards highlighted exceptional institutions, individuals, and technologies that have significantly advanced the safety of people, places, and property, as well as addressing various facets of crime prevention and emergency management.

This year’s nominations were of an extraordinarily high standard, showcasing the innovative and impactful work being carried out across the sector. The judging panel, composed of esteemed security experts, faced a particularly challenging task in selecting the winners from such a competitive field. According to the Convener, Yushau Shuaib, “In our tradition, our award selection process remains rigorous and transparent, with our jury that comprises security experts, industry professionals, and independent observers ensuring that deserving individuals and organisations are recognised for their exceptional achievements. We rely on nominations from the readers of PRNigeria, Emergency Digest and other relevant stakeholders as well as opinions from serving and retired personnel, experts, and observers. The verification process is exhaustive, including background checks to validate the accomplishments of our shortlisted candidates, thus ensuring authenticity and credibility.”

The Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) reaffirm the importance of dedication, expertise, and innovation in safeguarding Nigeria, serving as a platform to inspire continued excellence within the security sector. SAEMA is an annual event organised by Emergency Digest in collaboration with the Centre for Crisis Communication, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, and the International Emergency Management Society. The awards aim to spotlight individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to national security, crisis management, and stability.

Winners are selected through a meticulous and transparent process, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates are honoured. Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) emerged as Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Security Officer of the Year at the 2024 Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA). The organisers said, he got the honour for his Impactful Leadership Against Illegal Mining in Nigeria. Onoja, who leads the NSCDC’s Mining Marshal Squad, has been instrumental in identifying illegal mining sites, apprehending offenders, and restoring control over critical mineral resources. His work has significantly contributed to curbing the economic and environmental harm caused by illegal mining operations across the country.

The Mining Marshals, a unit created by the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Abubakar Audi, were drawn from the 36 states and the FCT Commands of the NSCDC, to be deployed to tackle activities of illegal miners in over 1,975 illegal mining sites across the country. According to information available, the special marshals since inception have recorded these milestones: The Mining Marshals have apprehended more than 200 suspects involved in illegal mining, sending a strong message to those engaged in this illicit activity. The Marshals have ensured that those arrested are brought to justice, with 133 cases currently being prosecuted. Confiscated minerals forfeited to the federal government: The marshals have seized minerals worth millions, denying illegal miners the financial benefits of their activities.

Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah has played a pivotal role in halting the alarming rates of illegal mining, which had threatened local communities. Mr Onoja’s recognition highlights his commitment to protecting Nigeria’s resources and improving the nation’s security infrastructure. His efforts serve as a benchmark for excellence in public service and reflect the NSCDC’s dedication to addressing critical security challenges. The award underscores the importance of leadership, teamwork, and innovative strategies in tackling Nigeria’s complex security issues, positioning ACC John Onoja Attah as a role model for security professionals nationwide. Probe into the secret for this breakthrough within a short time by Commander of the Special Mining Marshal and his team reveals the utilization and adherence to the template and vision of the tripartite NSCDC , the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Interior. The success of the Mining Marshals is credited to a strategic collaboration between the NSCDC, the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and the Ministry of Interior. Their roadmap and policy framework have provided the impetus for the substantial progress made in curbing illegal mining activities.

The Nigeria Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) 2024 not only celebrated the achievements of outstanding individuals and organisations but also reaffirmed the importance of commitment, innovation, and collaboration in safeguarding Nigeria. Leaders like ACC John Onoja Attah exemplify the transformative impact of dedication and strategic action in tackling the nation’s most pressing security challenges. Through the efforts of exceptional professionals and the robust frameworks established by key institutions, Nigeria is making significant strides in fostering a safer, more secure environment for its people. The recognition of such accomplishments at SAEMA serves as both a benchmark and a source of inspiration for others in the security sector.

As the nation continues to face evolving threats, the success stories emerging from events like SAEMA highlight the power of resilience, teamwork, and vision in overcoming challenges. These awards remind us that with strong leadership and unwavering commitment, progress and stability are not just goals but achievable realities for Nigeria.

