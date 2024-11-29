The management of Marketing Edge Magazine and organisers of the newly rebranded EDGE Awards have officially named LG Electronics as the “Outstanding Refrigeration Brand of the Decade”. This prestigious title was bestowed on LG at the 2024 Marketing Edge’s Brands and Advertising Excellence Award ceremony in Lagos, where LG’s unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and quality in the refrigeration industry was highlighted. LG Electronics’ commitment to excellence has set a high standard in the industry, making them the deserving recipient of this esteemed recognition.

The EDGE Awards, known for celebrating excellence in various sectors, acknowledged LG Electronics for its groundbreaking contributions to the manufacturing of refrigerators. This recognition further solidifies LG’s position as a leader in the industry, setting the benchmark for excellence and technological advancement.

As a testament to LG Electronics’ dedication to creating cutting-edge refrigeration solutions, the company has consistently delivered a wide range of products that prioritize energy efficiency, advanced technology, and user convenience. From smart refrigerators to innovative cooling systems, LG has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of refrigeration.

Speaking after receiving the award at the ceremony, Mr. Hari Elluru, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, expressed his appreciation for the recognition and highlighted the brand’s dedication to innovation and quality. He attributed LG Electronics’ success in the refrigeration industry to the tireless efforts of the committed team, emphasizing their continuous pursuit of excellence.

Elluru said “As we accept this prestigious award, it serves as a further affirmation of our dedication to producing the best quality refrigerators that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our consumers. At LG, innovation, reliability, and sustainability are at the core of everything we do, and this recognition spurs us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We thank you for acknowledging our efforts and we pledge to remain at the forefront of delivering top-notch refrigeration solutions that enhance lives and inspire the future. Together, let us create a world where freshness and convenience reign supreme”.

“With a strong focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, LG Electronics has not only revolutionized the way we store and preserve food but has also made significant strides in reducing carbon footprints and promoting environmentally conscious practices. Through its sustainable initiatives, LG has set a new standard for environmentally friendly refrigeration solutions,” he added.

Commenting on this milestone, Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, stated “LG Electronics stands as a testament to the unwavering pursuit of excellence in refrigeration solutions. Their cutting-edge products and commitment to customer satisfaction have solidified their position as a leader in the industry.”

Mr Ajayi affirmed that “as we look towards the future of refrigeration, LG Electronics continues to spearhead innovation and redefine the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of cooling solutions. Their vision for the industry aligns perfectly with the ethos of the EDGE Awards, making them the deserving recipient of this esteemed accolade”.

Receiving the title of “Outstanding Refrigeration Brand of the Decade” underscores LG Electronics’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company remains dedicated to shaping the future of refrigeration technology and setting the bar high for industry standards, inspiring consumers worldwide to expect nothing but the best from the brand.

The event was well attended by industry leaders, political giants, and respected individuals who have seen the award transforming into a global event for over two decades as the mark of a significant milestone, the grand night, poised was filled with glitz and glamour, by distinguished personalities such as Wole Olanipekun, a senior advoand Abiodun Oyebanji, Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State amongst others.

