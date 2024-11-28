Human Mobile Devices is transforming mobile phone design with its most innovative smartphone to date: HMD Fusion. A personal paparazzi in your pocket, HMD Fusion boasts impressive camera capabilities with an 108MP camera and 50MP selfie cam.

Leading the charge in a new era of mobile phone design, Human Mobile Devices is creating human technology designed to be better for people and kinder to the planet

Everyone knows that with the right outfit you can do anything. And the same goes for the latest launch from European mobile innovator- The HMD Fusion.

Wrapped in an uber-cool industrial-chic shell, HMD Fusion is the pinnacle of design brilliance. Ever wished your phone had a built-in ring light for picture perfect selfies or could double as a games console? Well, now it can. With a series of interchangeable outfits2 coming later this year, you can customise HMD Fusion to your personal style or for the functionality you need. Priced at just N375,400, HMD Fusion is the height of tech innovation at an accessible price point.

Whether it’s a super-stylish outfit to match your vibe, an in-built ring light or a gaming controller that allows you to play your favourite games on the go, Fusion Outfits2 coming later this year are the ultimate wardrobe for your device. Attached via six specialised pins, each outfit instantly alters the hardware and software of the phone, unlocking new capabilities, unique interfaces and enhanced performance.

But that’s just the beginning. Believing that collaboration fosters creativity, Human Mobile Devices is putting the power in your hands. Taking phone personalisation to new levels, you can customise your device with almost any accessory with a simple to use, open-source software and hardware developer kit3. Whether it’s for creativity, gaming or productivity, Human Mobile Devices’ latest smartphone evolves with you – the only limit is your imagination.

To get you started, Human Mobile Devices is launching a suite of Fusion Outfits2 later this year designed to elevate your smartphone experience. Built for the selfie queens, the Flashy Outfit will be a content creator’s dream that’s equipped with a built-in ring light for use with both the front and back camera. A game-changer for selfie afficionados, HMD Fusion is the first device that will allow you to control mood lighting and camera effects via on-device controls, thanks to seamless integration with the existing camera app infrastructure. And there’s no bulky case or need for charging as the Flashy Outfit is powered by the device itself via Fusion’s six smart pins.

Butter fingers? The Rugged Outfit will have you covered. Built for added protection, the IP68 outfit is dust-tight and protected against full immersion in water4. Complete with wireless charging support with magnets and an in-case-of-emergency (ICE) button, it’s any adrenaline junkie’s best friend. And the Wireless Outfit brings tech that’s usually reserved for a higher price within reach.

Outfits aside, with its slim, strong, stainless steel reinforced plastic casing HMD Fusion is an enviable fashion statement in itself. Tapping into the raw, grunge aesthetic beloved by Gen Z, it’s giving no-frills industrial chic. The device comes with a clear Casual Outfit that showcases its groundbreaking design so you can go au-naturel when you don’t need any extra functionalities. Bringing the extra protection of a case without the clunky outline, the clear Casual Outfit is in the box with HMD Fusion, with a range of coloured Casual Outfits to choose from for just N 375,400.

But it’s more than just a pretty face. HMD Fusion comes equipped with a top of the range camera system. Both front and rear cameras are packed with features, helping you capture core memories like a pro. The 50MP selfie camera opens up new possibilities with Selfie Gestures and Selfie Slow-Mo, whilst a 108MP dual rear camera is ready for low light, high speeds and most things in between. It’s a personal paparazzi in your pocket.

And like the other smartphones in Human Mobile Devices’ original portfolio, HMD Pulse Family and HMD Skyline, HMD Fusion is designed with FIY front of mind. The device is equipped with Gen 2 repairability, making it easier than ever to repair a smashed screen, depleted battery or other part.

As the digital detox movement continues to gain pace, Human Mobile Devices is on a mission to provide people with a choice when it comes to their smartphone use. Embodying the HMD’s commitment to a balanced digital experience, HMD Fusion will become equipped with a powerful in-built Detox Mode, which is now available for purchase on shelves and online.

Want a break from social media or some down time from always-on notifications? With bespoke app and contact blocking, Detox Mode allows you to tailor your digital detox to your needs, giving you more time to live in the moment without distraction.

Commenting on the launch of HMD Fusion, Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Human Mobile Devices (HMD), said; “In this day and age, a smartphone is more than just a device for connectivity. It’s a fashion statement, a means to express ourselves and a tool for navigating the modern world. HMD Fusion is the next generation of smartphone – for the first time, we’re inviting people to embrace their creativity and build a device that’s totally tailored to them with our industry-first Smart Outfits. Fusion represents everything we stand for at Human Mobile Devices: creativity, innovation and collaboration, and we’re so excited to see what people create.”

Transforming mobile phone design, HMD Fusion reflects Human Mobile Devices’ commitment to creating technology that is shaped to consumer and business needs. The device is a leap forward in tech innovation, and the latest in Human Mobile Devices’ line of design-led, human-first, original smartphones.

HMD Fusion is available at hmd.com for N375,400. Flashy, Rugged, Wireless and Gaming Outfits are now available for purchase nationwide. To find out more, visit www.hmd.com.

