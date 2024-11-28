LG Electronics (LGE) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA), a renowned institution dedicated to nurturing Africa’s next generation of creative talent. This collaboration is designed to support the film making community through state-of-the-art technology and foster the development of world-class cinematic content in Nigeria and across Africa.

Under this exciting partnership, LG Electronics will provide ELCA with top-tier products that will enhance the learning environment and support students in producing high-quality films, leveraging on LG Filmmaker’s mode. The product lineup includes: Several LG OLED TVs, refrigerator and microwaves.

At the sign-on ceremony, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, Mr Hari Elluru, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics said, “these products are known for their superior display technology and energy-efficient performance, ensuring that ELCA’s students have access to the best tools to refine their craft, whether they are working on film editing, post-production, or on-set display needs.”

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG,” said Mr Drikus Volschenk, Head of The EbonyLife Creative Academy. “This collaboration underscores EbonyLife Creative Academy’s commitment to being at the forefront of delivering filmmakers who can service both the local and international film and television market, and produce content that introduces our unique style of Nigerian story-telling to the world.

This collaboration between LG Electronics and EbonyLife Creative Academy exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry and providing the best-in-class technology to aspiring filmmakers. By leveraging LG’s state-of-the-art products and ELCA’s creative expertise, this partnership is set to revolutionize the filmmaking experience for students and professionals alike.

The ‘FILMMAKER MODE’ on LG’s premium smart TVs, already a favorite among movie directors worldwide, showcases the director’s intent and preserves the artistic vision and creative nuances of every film. With unparalleled picture quality, impressive contrast, and vibrant colors, LG OLED TVs ensure an immersive cinematic experience.

LG OLED TVs, LG’s premium Smart TV offer, are the ideal choice for playing first person shooters, real-time strategy titles and racing games as they ensure immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors courtesy of self-lit pixels. What’s more, LG OLED’s ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and extremely low input lag without picture quality loss gives gamers the edge they need to win every time.

For more on LG OLED TVs, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/africa/oled-tvs

