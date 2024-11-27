The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Wednesday, hailed the State’s newly approved minimum wage arguing that it’s the most secure and well-protected in the country, offering unparalleled safeguards against the growing economic challenges that often diminish the value of workers’ earnings.

The governor who made the comment at the signing ceremony of a new minimum wage agreement with the leadership of workers’ unions held at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Dutse, expressed pride in the new arrangement, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel.

Mr Namadi highlighted the additional benefits that elevate the package beyond the stipulated minimum wage. He said the agreement ensures a minimum wage of ₦70,000, with provisions that make the state’s salary package the most safeguarded and comprehensive in the country.

“Though we have signed 70,000, by implication what we have signed is more than 80,000. The reason being that it is only in Jigawa State that the civil servant has a subsidized shop where he can go and buy essential commodities at subsidized prices and on credit,” the governor remarked.

“It is only in Jigawa state that civil servants have access to money where they can go and borrow and farm where they can. And I am sure it is only in Jigawa State that the 70,000 minimum wage is well protected, because with the workers going to the farms and with a credit from the state government, they can be able to grow what they eat all year round. So they don’t have any reason to fear the implication of rice price inflation in the market.”

“Even if that happens, they have alternatives, which are subsidized shops where essential commodities are available for them to buy at subsidized prices and on credit. So, certainly, the Jigawa State minimum wage is a real minimum wage and is a living wage.”

Governor Namadi also emphasized the state’s commitment to healthcare, noting the full implementation of federal-level health workers’ benefits to retain talent in the sector.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“So, while I congratulate you, I also want to emphasize that in the course of the negotiation we are able to make sure that the health workers are properly taken care of. We have fully implemented the health workers benefits like is done at the federal government. This is to ensure that we retain our health workers.”

The governor urged civil servants in the state to reciprocate this gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties.

“No state has it as good as Jigawa. Therefore, to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

He commended the negotiation committee, led by the Head of Civil Service, and the labor unions, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), for their dedication and successful deliberations.

Responding on behalf of the organised labor, NLC State Chairman, Comrade Sunusi Alhassan Maigatari, expressed gratitude to the governor, acknowledging significant strides in improving workers’ welfare, which include the employment of over 7,000 civil servants, the injection of over ₦5.4 billion into the contributory pension scheme, the provision of agricultural loans and subsidized foodstuffs, as well as the development of affordable housing for workers.

The agreement was signed by the Head of the Jigawa State Civil Service, K. Dagaceri, on behalf of the government, and the chairmen of the NLC, TUC, and JNC, representing the workers’ unions.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the Jigawa State Executive Council, organised labour representatives, and civil society organizations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

