Abuja came alive during the much-anticipated Abuja Carnival, where residents were treated to a vibrant celebration of culture, music, dance, and, of course, the irresistible aroma of Indomie noodles. From the lively street procession to the exciting stops along the route, the carnival was a feast for the senses, and Indomie played a starring role in making the event even more memorable.

As participants in colorful attire danced and waved to the rhythm of traditional music, the smell of sizzling Indomie noodles filled the air, adding a delicious aroma to the carnival atmosphere. At every turn, Indomie Noodles’ branded stands and food trucks were bustling with excitement, offering hot, comforting bowls of noodles to satisfy the crowd. Whether it was a quick bite during the procession or a moment of relaxation at the carnival’s key stops, Indomie was there to keep everyone fuelled and energized.

With its branded stand and food truck positioned alongside the procession, Indomie served as the perfect partner in this celebration of culture. The stand was a hub of activity, drawing in attendees at the carnival who were eager to enjoy a delicious, comforting bowl of Indomie.

After the exciting stops along the route, the procession made its destination at the prestigious Eagles Square. Here, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, officially flagged off the event. His presence marked the beginning of the carnival’s festivities, and the crowd erupted in cheers as the cultural celebrations officially began. It was a proud moment for all, as the country’s leadership recognised the importance of celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Indomie Noodles Team were present at Eagles Square with their uniquely decorated experiential booth. The booth was a vibrant, interactive space where attendees could participate in exciting games and, of course, enjoy delicious bowls of Indomie. From children to adults, no one was left out of the fun. Indomie made sure to keep everyone energized with their iconic noodles, fuelling the spirit of unity and celebration.

Marketing manager, Indomie Noodles, Oluwaponmile Alabi said ‘Many people see the brand as simply just a meal but it’s more than that, Indomie Noodles love to get involved with any opportunity that brings people together and seeks every moment to connect as the brand can resonate with peoples and their rich tapestry of culture, that’s why we decided to be a sponsor of this year’s carnival’.

