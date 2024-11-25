The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Light Generations, Expression Church, Ondo, a pioneering project and the first church planted by Pastor Ayodele Emmanuel the National Coordinator of the RCCG National Young Church Planters Network, has officially dedicated its newly completed auditorium and church bus.

The grand two-day ceremony took place on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 November, 2024. This feat marks a significant achievement for Pastor Ayodele Emmanuel and the RCCG National Young Church Planters Network, as RCCG Light Generations, Expression Church, Ondo, becomes a model for future church planting initiatives.

The event drew notable spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and members of the Ondo community, who gathered to celebrate this milestone in RCCG history. The dedication ceremony on Saturday featured high-profile attendance, including Pastor Ezekiel Olukanhunsi (APICR 22), representing Pastor Johnson Funso Odesola the Continent 3 Overseer, and Pastor Goke Aniyeloye, (APICR 39).

In their remarks, both pastors applauded the leadership of RCCG Light Generations for its dedication to spreading the gospel and creating impact in the community. The National Youth Pastor of RCCG, Pastor Sola Owoeye, delivered a powerful sermon on the importance of revelation in building a church and the role of God in establishing it.

He emphasized God’s plan for building a church requires revelation, as it allows access to the keys of His kingdom. He also emphasized the importance of knowing the personality of God, as without it, the key to His kingdom cannot be given.

The National Youth Pastor further highlighted the importance of acknowledging the Lordship of Jesus Christ and the difference in one’s size in Christ. He encouraged congregation to seek God’s revelation and ask for catapult from the natural realm to the supernatural, so they can operate the keys of the kingdom in the name of Jesus.

The representative of the Imperial Majesty of Ondo, Oba Kiladejo Jillo II, Chief Odole, commended the church’s contribution to both spiritual and community development. He described the efforts of the host pastor, Pastor Emmanuel, as a blessing to the Ondo Kingdom.

Pastor Emmanuel, Lead Pastor and host of the event, expressed gratitude to God and all attendees. He reaffirmed the church’s mission and continued commitment of Young Church Planter Network to inspiring transformation and growth, both spiritually and socially, through its programmes and outreach initiatives.

The ceremony featured the formal dedication of the new church and facilities, marking the start of a new church – RCCG Light Generations, Expression Church. The festivities continued on Sunday with a thanksgiving service, where members of the congregation and special guests joined in a vibrant celebration of worship and gratitude.

The newly dedicated auditorium and church bus are expected to enhance the church’s capacity to serve its growing congregation and extend its community outreach. This historic feat underscores RCCG Light Generations’ commitment to promoting community development and spiritual growth in the Ondo Kingdom.

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW.

