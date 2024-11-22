In yet another step towards transforming Jigawa State’s agricultural sector, the Governor Umar Namadi-led state government is sending 30 newly recruited ‘master technicians’ to China for specialized training in agricultural mechanization. The programme is part of the state’s broader strategy to modernize agriculture and enhance productivity through advanced technology and capacity building.

Speaking during the farewell event at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Dutse, the governor described the initiative as a landmark moment in the state’s agricultural history. He reiterated that agriculture remains the bastion of Jigawa State’s economy and stressed the government’s commitment to mechanizing farming practices to boost proficiency and reduce manual labor.

To facilitate this transformation, 60 service centres have been established across the state, along with the appointment of a managing director for the Jigawa State Farm Mechanization Programme, a fully independent company registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission. The company will oversee the deployment of farm machinery and ensure their maintenance and operational sustainability.

According to Governor Namadi, the state government has already made substantial progress in this regard, including the procurement of 300 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, disc ploughs, sprayers, and other essential farm implements. He also announced that 65% of the payment for the machinery has been made, with the remaining 35% expected to be completed by the end of next month. Deliveries of the equipment are expected to begin by late December 2024 or early January 2025, he said.

The governor emphasized that these machines will be made accessible to farmers across the state through the service centres, where farmers can be able to hire tractors and other equipment at heavily subsidized rates, ensuring affordability and sustainability of the programme.

“Our goal is to ensure the mechanization of agriculture, making these tractors available to all farmers in the state. All farmers have to do is visit any of the service centres, request a tractor, and the tractor will be delivered to their farms to render services.”

The governor stated that the 30 technicians traveling to China will undergo six to eight weeks of training in agricultural equipment maintenance and operation. These individuals, who are graduates with engineering and agricultural engineering backgrounds, are expected to return as master technicians equipped to manage the service centres and maintain the machinery, Governor Namadi explained..

“To further guarantee the success of this programme, we are sending 30 graduates to China today for training as master technicians. These individuals, ladies and gentlemen, are all engineering graduates, most of whom have agricultural engineering backgrounds. They will be trained to maintain and ensure the efficient operation of these equipments. These young graduates will become the lifeline of our agricultural modernization programme, and that is why their role is so crucial.”

The training programme is part of a comprehensive capacity-building initiative under the Jigawa Agricultural Mechanization Support System (JAMSS). In total, the programme will train 2,726 individuals in various specializations, including tractor operation, fleet management, and service centre management. The initiative is expected to create approximately 8,000 indirect jobs while servicing a minimum of 180,000 hectares annually.

“This is not just about agriculture; it is about building a legacy. By modernizing agriculture, we are securing the future of Jigawa State and creating opportunities for generations to come,” the governor remarked.

The Jigawa Agricultural Mechanization Programme is projected to not only revolutionize farming practices in the state but also position Jigawa as a leader in agricultural innovation in Nigeria.

