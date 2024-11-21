The 16th of November will remain a day that would always be remembered for long as Enugu, the Coal City and capital of Enugu State was agog with the grand style wedding ceremony of Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and founder Necbullion Charity Foundation, Hon Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid and Adaeze Sonianita Enemuo.

Family members of the bridegroom were massively present and were led by Charles Odogwu Nwadavid, a professor and Mrs Angela Nwadavid, a pastor, while the family members of the bride were led by Sir Livinus Ogugua Enemuo and Lady Rose Adaora Enemuo.

Remarkably, the colourful wedding ceremony that kept the entire Enugu on standstill, was preceded by a glamorous traditional wedding the bride and bridegroom had on 14th November, 2024 in the ancient City of Enugu.

It was a time of unprecedented celebration for Hon Nwadavid and Adaeze as political heavyweights were in attendance to felicitate and honour the newly-weds. In attendance were the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nwakibeya Nnaji, HRM Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, (Ogbu na Eche Ndo of Ezema Olo kingdom) and Lolo Patricia Agubuzu.

Others included the Founder/CEO Innosson Vehicle Manufacturering (IVM) Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma and Lolo Ebele Chukwuma, Senator. Victor Umeh and Lady Prisca Umeh as well as Dr Eric Ifeanyi Okoye and his wife, Dr Amaka Okoye (Juhel Pharmaceutical); former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was Chairman of the Day, Chief Olisah Metuh; immediate past Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State and Father of the Day, Chief Kelechi Eric Igwe; Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Osita Ngwu; former Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District and former Chairman Senate Committee on Youth Sports Development, Senator Obinna Ogba.

Others in attendance were House of Representative member, representing Awgu/Oji/Aninri Federal Constituency, Hon Anayo Onwuegbu; the immediate past member of House of Representatives for

Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State and Chairman Aquila Group, Hon Shina Peller; former Commissioner for Science & Technology, Enugu State, Hon Obi Kama; Principal partner Oli & Partners/Notary Public, Chief C P Oli; Principal partner Zeral Legal/Notary Public Barr Onochie; APC Zonal Chairman, Enugu West, Dan Eneagu; Hon O’Brien Ofordu; Hon Chinedu Iwu; Hon OBJ Chukwurah and Deputy Governorship Candidate of Labour Party, Ebonyi State in the 2023 elections, Prince Ajah Nwabueze Igwe.

Also present among the dignitaries were the Attorney General, Ebonyi State, Justice Ben Odoh; Pro-Chancellor /Chairman Governing Council, Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike Ebonyi State, Dr Tony Nebo; Registrar, Federal Dental University, Enugu State, Prof Chris Igbokwe; Chairman Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Hon Sunday Nwakwo; Hon Uchenna Joseph Okolo; Chairman Enugu North Local Government Area, Enugu State, Hon Ibenaku Onoh; HRH Igwe John Ibe of Epkulambo Mgbowo autonomous Community: HRH Igwe Greg Ituma Of Ekpulato Mgbowo Autonomous Community; Chief Charles Oparah; Ugochukwu Uddoh and Chief. Augustine Ude.

Meanwhile, the elated man of the moment, Hon Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, popularly known as “Ozoigbo Ndu” expressed deep and profound joy for the dignitaries that were physically in attendance to celebrate with him and his wife.

He appreciated them for their words of encouragement and prayers for him and his wife. He specially expressed his deep appreciation to the family of his wife for giving their daughter’s hand in marriage to him, and all the support given to him. He acknowledged with all sincerity the support his family gave to him through the process of the marriage.

He also declared that the Almighty God would be the Head of his new family, and promised to give all to his wife.

